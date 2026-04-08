This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star Noah Parker at Macon County. He ranks as the nation’s No. 56 RB and the No. 752 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 52 RB and No. 717 overall.

When Noah Parker committed to the Georgia football program on the evening of the Texas game last season, he knew what that word meant.

Parker had that commitment planned for the big game for some time.

The last time DawgNation spoke to Parker at the beginning of last month, he hinted that something big was on the way.

He dropped that news today.

Parker, who had been considering taking a couple of official visits to other programs, has decided to shut down his entire recruiting process.

The 5-foot-9, 205-pound RB from Montezuma also knows what the term “shut down” means, too.

“No more talking calls,” he told DawgNation today via a text message. “No more visiting. No nothing. I’m a Dawg all the way!!!!”

Yes, he did use four exclamation points to drive home that exclamation.

The 3-star said that the decision was sparked by a practice visit to check out UGA earlier this week. He visited the program and had another chance to immerse himself deeply in all things Bulldog.

“Yesterday was everything and it was special to me,” he said.

Parker is one of eight current UGA commits for the 2027 class. He was the first of the two commitments to play the running back position. He was joined back in February by 5-star Kemon Spell out of Pennsylvania. Spell is rated as the nation’s No. 1 RB overall for the 2027 class.

Those two talented ballcarriers project to be the first class where the Bulldogs signed more than one RB prospect since they brought in 4-star Chauncey Bowens, 4-star Nate Frazier and 4-star Dwight Phillips Jr. in the 2024 cycle.

The Dawgs only put together one-RB classes with 3-star Bo Walker and 4-star Jae Lamar in the 2025 and 2026 classes, respectively.

Parker has been thinking about this for a while.

“I just had a conversation with Georgia,” he told DawgNation last month. “I think I am going to shut my recruitment down. I had two schools that I was going to take OVs to and visit. But after that conversation, it really made me change my mind.”

Parker said he had an important back-and-forth with Georgia running backs coach Josh Crawford at that time.

“We talked for a minute and he just basically explained a lot from his point of view as a coach,” Parker said. “I think I am going to shut my recruitment down.”

It was an honest dialogue about him checking out other programs on official visits.

“I wouldn’t say he was pretty hot,” Parker said. “But he didn’t like it. He was just saying I was one of the first RBs to commit. He let me commit. I feel like it was pretty big because I am in Georgia. I am an in-state guy and for them to approve me to commit as a running back, I feel like that was big.”

“Just from him talking about it, he was pretty passionate about it. He doesn’t want me to leave. He doesn’t want me to go anywhere else. He wants me to stay home in Georgia. I think that’s what I am going to do. I know that’s what I am going to do.”

Parker has stressed development as the primary reason he’s shutting down his entire recruiting process as of 12:30 p.m. today.

“Going to Georgia, they are going to get you developed,” he said last month. “They are going to get you to the pros, but you are also going to be a better young man. They teach everything. Not just football. Life, too. I just want to be a better person and an elite player.”

Check out the junior highlight film for Parker below.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2027 recruits like Chance Gilbert, KJ Jackson, Kemon Spell and Donte’ Wright.

Check out this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly Georgia football recruiting special on YouTube below