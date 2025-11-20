This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with new RB commit Noah Parker at Macon County. He ranks as the nation’s No. 45 RB and the No. 566 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 47 and No. 547 overall.

Noah Parker was in Athens for the Kentucky game this year. He told DawgNation shortly after that game he wanted to come back for the Texas game.

He had some news he wanted to share with “someone special” that day.

That “special someone” was Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. As it turns out, he executed that play with precision.

The way Parker described his commitment moment, walking into Smart’s office prior to the Texas game, shows a lot about how much he wanted to be a Dawg.

“It was great, man,” Parker said. “He welcomed us into his office. We sat down. We talked. We laughed and joked.”

The moment of truth came organically.

“When are you narrowing down your schools?” Smart said, according to Parker.

“Coach, they already narrowed down,” Parker said.

“Man, just know we are with you,” Smart replied.

“Coach, well, guess what, I’m with you,” Parker said. “I’m home.”

Smart then jumped up off the couch and came with hugs for Parker and his family.

“We cherished that moment,” Parker said. “It was just great, man. I was a Dawg then.”

He enjoyed waking up on Sunday morning.

“It felt great, man,” Parker said. “I opened up my phone and Dawg family, the fans, they were showing me love, too. About last night. It just feels great to be a Dawg this morning.”

That was Parker’s first time in Smart’s office at Sanford Stadium.

“Especially before a game,” Parker said. “I felt a little special just to walk in there and tell Coach Smart the news. Just me and my family. We cherished that moment, like I said. My coach and I. My little bro. It was just a great moment.”

Check out the pictures Parker shared below.

3-star Class of 2027 RB Noah Parker committed to play for Georgia prior to the Texas game on Saturday, November 15, 2025, inside Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

3-star Class of 2027 RB Noah Parker committed to play for Georgia prior to the Texas game on Saturday, November 15, 2025, inside Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

The 5-foot-9, 207-pounder finished his junior season with 171 carries for 1,211 yards. Those touches went for an average of 7.1 yards per carry. He scored 20 total touchdowns, including a 97-yard romp among his 17 rushing scores.

Check out Parker’s junior year film below.

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

Noah Parker wants to play with Andrew Beard

Parker found the end zone in his recruiting process. Now that he’s locked in, he’s got his eyes on a player he wants to join him in Athens.

That would be Prince Avenue Christian junior RB Andrew Beard. Beard, the nephew of Georgia all-time great RB Garrison Hearst, is rated as the nation’s No. 5 RB and No. 84 overall prospect for 2027 for the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking lists him as the No. 6 RB and at No. 86 overall for his class.

It was quite a day for Beard. Hearst called the Dawgs per that beloved former player tradition before the game. Beard’s visit count to check out UGA is likely into double digits now. Especially counting camp or team 7-on-7 visits.

When asked who he wanted to go after, Parker couldn’t wait for the question mark at the end of that topic. He boldly stated “Andrew Beard” in between the “go” and “after” parts of that question.

“Andrew Beard, man,” Parker said. “Andrew Beard. I’m telling you. He coming. He’s next up. That’s all I’ve got to say.”

Parker is already manifesting what they can do together in Athens.

“Me and him,” Parker said. “That’s that Sony Michel and Nick Chubb. That’s that duo. Me and him. That’s that duo.”

What does Beard think about all that?

“Noah and I have been real cool for a minute and it would be dope to team up,” Beard said.

Parker spoke to Beard about his move last Saturday night.

“We cherished that moment,” Parker said on Sunday. “He was like ‘Congratulations, bro’ and I was like ‘Appreciate it’ and I was just talking to him like ‘Bro, you’re next up. C’mon,’ and we spent some time together at the game yesterday. Just soaking it up. Trying to get him to come to Georgia with me. We can be that dynamic duo.”

Beard, who lives minutes away from the UGA campus, said it was another great time Between the Hedges. What impressed him the most in that Texas environment?

“The ability to execute at a very high level,” Beard told DawgNation. “The run game looked good and the way they were able to pass the ball was very impressive.”

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2026 prospects like Jared Curtis, Lincoln Keyes, Brady Marchese and Kaiden Prothro.

Have you seen this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly recruiting special on YouTube yet? Check it out below

SENTELL’S INTEL

(Check on the recent reads on Georgia football recruiting)