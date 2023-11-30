This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 4-star cornerback commit Ondre Evans. He ranks as the nation’s No. 14 CB and the No. 142 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the nation’s No. 17 and the No. 130 overall recruit.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -- Ondre Evans knows where he’s going. He’s been knowing where he is going.

Yet in the first few moments after his Christ Presbyterian Academy team won the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association Division II Class AA state title, there was a reminder.

His senior teammate, John Paul Oliver, is a big offensive tackle on his way to play for Ole Miss. Oliver told him that he’d see him next season.

Evans replied that he most definitely would. That’s because of a relentless effort between this summer and October from Georgia cornerbacks coach Fran Brown. Brown saw the way Evans played the game and paired it up with some serious 10.55 speed and had to have him for the Bulldogs.

The fact that Evans was committed to LSU did not sway him. Evans stated very much matter-of-factly that Brown was the big reason that he became a Bulldog.

If it wasn’t for Brown, he would not be a commitment on the board for the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class right now.

Yet Brown is now the head coach at Syracuse and Evans is still a ‘Dawg.

Brown helped Evans fall in love with Georgia, but he wasn’t the only reason he’ll be moving to Athens on December 20 to participate in bowl practices with the ‘Dawgs.

“That’s where I wanted to be regardless,” Evans said. “I know I had coach [Will] Muschamp and I had coach [Kirby] Smart there. They are still going to be there. They aren’t taking any other jobs or anything like that. I’m happy for Fran to be able to take that head job at [Syracause] and it is a great feeling. It is good. I am still a ‘Dawg.”

He was saying “Go ‘Dawgs” a lot on Saturday. McCallie 3-star cornerback Marcellus Barnes was scheduled to face Baylor and Muschamp’s son’s team later on Thursday in that division’s state title game.

“I do want to see Marcellus play but I am going to be with family and stuff like that,” he said. “But I want him to come to Georgia as well.”

Barnes recently de-committed from Virginia Tech and is a speedy and skilled defender in his own right.

“I know his game,” Evans said. “He’s a great athlete. I feel like he would fit in at Georgia well.”

Joe Stanford, his guardian, told DawgNation earlier this week that Brown had prepared Evans during his recruitment that he could eventually bounce from Athens to fulfill his dream of becoming a college head coach.

Stanford said that Brown was remarkably transparent throughout his recruitment.

“I’ve been involved in athletics and so I know how the world of college athletics works,” Stanford said. “It is hard for kids to fully understand that. I’ve beat into ‘Dre’s head that no matter where you go that coach is not going to be there. You’re not going to get that same coach for three or four or five years. However long you are at whatever school. The hope is to keep the same head coach but the goal of keeping a position coach is just not a reality.”

“You can’t go into this saying I am going to [always] play for coach Fran. If you do, then you are going to be sorely disappointed at some point. So ‘Dre has had that mindset from the get-go and Fran was honest. Fran from the get-go said ‘I want to be a head coach and that’s my goal’ and now Fran did say in Dre’s recruiting that he thought it would take him two or three more years before he got on. He said he wanted to go back to the Northeast and even named off the schools where he wanted to go be a head coach.”

Brown told Evans and his family he felt he was still a few years away. He knew he was young and had never been a coordinator. That would all work against him.

“But he said when that call comes I’m telling you guys on the front end that is my goal from a career standpoint is to become a head coach,” Stanford said.

That’s pretty much exactly how that all worked out.

“There were no hard feelings or concerns or anything,” Stanford said. “The reason ‘Dre picked Georgia was not for Fran. While yeah I mean we love Fran. He’s great. It is the system that is in place. Georgia’s defense was successful before Fran and should be successful after Fran. It is Kirby Smart’s defense. That was the whole allure of Georgia. You knew what you were getting on that side of the ball as long as Coach Smart was there.”

4-star Georgia cornerback commitment Ondre Evans was part of a Christ Presbyterian Academy state championship win on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Evans and his Lions won the TSSAA Division II Class AA state title with their 35-13 win against Boyd-Buchanan. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Ondre Evans is now a state champion at Christ Presbyterian Academy

Evans played both ways for the Lions on Thursday. He was mostly at cornerback but did get in on several series at receiver.

“It was a good feeling winning a state championship,” he said. “We’ve been working since June with these guys. Just doing it with them and them helping me out with a state championship.”

He had three tackles, broke up a pass and caught a screen pass for a loss of one yard.

It was a comeback for him to get on the field. Evans was cleared this week to return to the field after surgery to repair his lateral meniscus. When the injury occurred, he thought his senior season was over.

Yet his surgeon discovered it wasn’t as bad of a tear as initially feared and he could return for the state championship game on Thursday.

“I went and got an MRI and the tear wasn’t as big as they thought and I had a chance to play in three weeks and it was in this game,” he said.

He was cleared earlier this week and looked to be his old speedy and physical self in the CPA practices leading up to the state championship game. He said he was “full tilt” and that “he felt amazing.”

It was a blessing to be able to come back from that injury,” Evans said. “It wasn’t as big of a tear as they thought.”

Evans said the first thing he wants to work on when he gets to Athens is his technique. He knows he must upgrade in that area to quickly adapt to covering SEC receivers.

What does Evans want to see in who Georgia hires to replace Brown as his cornerbacks coach?

“I can say I hope that he’s a great teacher and that he’s going to teach and develop us,” Evans said. “I really want to be developed and that’s my main goal. I know Georgia does that as well, but I want to have a DB coach that has that same mindset that he’s going to develop us and send us to the league.”

Why did he make that flip from LSU to Georgia when he thought his recruiting was all over?

“I can say Fran,” Evans said. “He called. A lot. I was still committed to LSU at first. I was like ‘I’m committed to LSU” and “I’m good” and all that stuff. Then some things happened. Some uncertainty with LSU’s defense and who’s going to be the coach when I get there. So Fran he was going at it 24/7 and trying to get me down there. It kind of wore on me. I went down there and watched a practice. I was loving it and I felt like this was the place I needed to be. It is going to push me and it is going to be very hard and it is going to be good for me in the long run.”

Evans said Brown “did do a lot” in his recruitment. Yet he also got an assurance from the new coach at Syracuse about where he needed to be.

“He still told me even though that he left he said that “you’re going to be good at Georgia and you need to stay at Georgia’ and that’s what he said and he left it at that.”

