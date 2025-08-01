This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting previews Saturday’s decision for 4-star Anthony Lonon Jr. at Clarke Central. He’s the nation’s No. 38 DL and the No. 293 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 28 DL and No. 263 overall.

ATHENS - Georgia legacy Anthony Lonon Jr. is at the finish line of his college decision. His father signed with UGA in 1995, back before there were star rankings.

His mother, Deborah, even holds two degrees from UGA.

Yet the Dawgs still have to beat out Georgia Tech for a decision that will come at 1 PM tomorrow at Clarke Central High School.

Lonon Sr., who was rated nationally as a tight end and defensive end coming out of Screven County High School, lettered for UGA in 1996 and 1997. He played on every special team when he wore the red and black, but he was able to walk the line when it came to his son’s plans.

“Both of those schools are good schools,” Lonon Sr. said. “Of course, Tech has always been my rival, so it is what it is. But you know, the educational component and all that type of stuff is phenomenal. [Georgia Tech assistant] Coach [Jess] Simpson was phenomenal with us in the recruiting process and all that stuff. I mean, he’s getting the best of both worlds right now, and we’ve made clear that his decision is his decision.”

He also kept it real.

“But I played at Georgia,” his father added. “I bleed red and black. His momma was a ‘Double Dawg’ at Georgia. She bleeds red and black, but he knows that we’re going to support him either which way.”

If his son chooses Tech, does he have any gold in his closet?

“I have none,” his father said last week. “I’d have to get some neutral colors. (Laughing.) Black shirt, white shirt or something. Hey, that’s all part of it. We’re going to support him regardless.”

Lonon, who’s also played basketball in his varsity career, holds a 4.25 grade-point average. He flies off the ball low and plays with a non-stop motor.

“He has taken it seriously from day one,” Lonon Sr. said. “He’s been locked in from day one. I mean, he has done 97 or 98 percent of the stuff right. So, you can’t ask for any better than that as a Dad. He’s been phenomenal, and sometimes you get kids and they just don’t understand the ebbs and flows of things. In life, you have to make decisions and face challenges. Even when he’s had challenges, you know, he’s dominated.”

The 6-foot-2, 265-pound senior didn’t get his offer from UGA until June. Georgia Tech offered him earlier back on April 23. Lonon didn’t even have his first offer until approximately eight months ago.

He told DawgNation that he reached out to over 100 schools via email, text, and direct messages with film, hoping to get noticed.

“He has never swayed,” his father said. “He never did anything to doubt the process. Some kids get frustrated and stop working. They stop being hungry. He’s always been hungry and he will continue to be hungry.”

If his son picks the Dawgs, it would add to the family’s story in Athens.

“That would be very pleasing to me,” his father said. “Like I said, I’m excited both ways, but being a legacy and being a close friend of Kirby [Smart] and Mike Bobo and all those guys, you know, it would be phenomenal if he did decide to choose Georgia. Because you know that is my legacy. I got hurt in my freshman year. I played a lot, and I played a lot all the way through my sophomore and junior year. But to see him actually on the field and fulfilling some stuff I wasn’t able to do because I got a medical [disqualification], that would be big.

Lonon Sr. had a neck injury. His son’s path would be able to fulfill his dream.

“Most definitely,” his father said. “And I know a lot of people say you can’t live through your kids and you can’t. But it dang sure makes a big impact on you. So, you want to see them fulfilling their own dreams. So he’s living and fulfilling his and that’s where he wants to be and not where I want him to be, but I’m so proud of him.”

What will the decision come down to?

“How the plan would look for me there as a player,” Anthony Lonon Jr. said. “Especially being the type of player I am. I’m a twitchy player. Three-tech. I can play anywhere from really nine-tech to a three-tech. And also just how the culture is at the school. Coming in knowing that not only the coaches want to win, but the players do too because of the expectation.”

