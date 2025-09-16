This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star LB commitment Nick Abrams II. He ranks as the nation’s No. 20 LB and the No. 291 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 17 LB and No. 290 overall.

Nick Abrams saw the play unfold before his eyes. He read the quarterback and snatched up an interception.

The 4-star Georgia football LB commit turned that ball hawk moment into his second Pick-6 of the season. That’s just through three games this season.

See ball. Get ball. Make the play.

Then get congratulated by NFL Pro Bowler and All-Pro Roquan Smith.

“I had gotten a Pick-6 and I was still mad because we were losing, but I’m running to the sideline and I see him and I’m like ‘Oh shoot, that’s Roquan’ and he high-fived me.”

“He said ‘Good play,’ so that was a pretty cool moment. ... It was kind of surreal. I was in the zone and I was in the moment and the next thing I know I hear ‘Good play’ and I turn around and see it is Roquan and I was like ‘Whoa, that is crazy’ and to be honest, during the game I was locked in. I didn’t really think about that. I didn’t see him until he said that.”

“I didn’t really think about that until I was walking to the locker room after the game, I was like ‘That was Roquan’ and so. It was already great to have that kind of connection with someone who has done it before. Especially at Georgia, too.”

That’s exactly how it happened this past Friday night. When Abrams was considering UGA, he got the chance to speak to Smith about the Dawgs.

“He called me and I was like ‘Oh my goodness’ and we were just talking,” Abrams said this summer. “He was pitching Georgia. Telling me how great it is and what it did for him. He said he watched my film, which was like crazy because I was like, ‘How do you have time to do that?’ But we’ve been in contact. I’ve definitely hit him up about some stuff - just ways to think about the game. Once you have a resource like Roquan Smith, who’s done it at the highest level, you want to pick his brain as much as you can. So talking with him, he’s going to check out some of my games and stuff like that, so he congratulated me when I committed.”

When Abrams committed, Smith even hopped into the live feed on his Instagram.

When he said he wanted to check out his games this fall, he wasn’t kidding. The “Montezuma Missile” made good on that promise.

“I was like picking his brain on stuff over the phone and I was like, ‘If you’re able to, can you climb out to one of my games?’ and he was like, ‘Yeah, for sure.’ So he didn’t tell me he was popping out to this game. I guess he didn’t want me to be like, stressed or something like that.”

“He came out to the game. I played a pretty good game. I have some stuff I’ve got to clean up. We ended up losing, which really wasn’t ideal, but it was good to see him. He gave me some advice about just doing my 1-of-11 and getting the guys right. Being that leader on and off the field. It was really exciting to see him and also having Teddye Buchanan out, too, and having two Ravens linebackers there trying to give me some advice. Some pointers and tips. All that stuff. It was really good to see that and have them there.”

Those two NFL Ravens gave him some advice on technique. They advised him about block destruction and to keep his head up after a tough loss to bounce back and get his team right.

Abrams found out that Smith was on the sidelines during halftime. His brother told him that, but he didn’t bump into him until he came up with that big play.

Smith then spoke to Abrams after the game. They also snapped a photo.

He was excited to share that story during a phone interview. When you listened to him describe the night, it was easy to picture the joy on his face as he detailed the moment.

Did he cheese it up during the picture?

“At first, I was thinking, ‘Do I smile?’ but then I was like, ‘Nah, Roquan has got that intensity, so I can’t really smile,’ so I tried to match his energy. I gave a little No. 1s up. Just because. But I had to get my picture and I’m glad that I did.”

That was a Georgia “LBU” moment for sure. Dawgs Past and future. He plans on sending a keepsake of the night to Georgia linebackers coach Glenn Schumann.

“I’m going to show that to my kids one day,” Abrams said. “I’m going to be like, ‘Hey, you see that right there? That’s me and Roquan,’ so now I’ve got to send one of those photos to ‘Schu’ so he can do whatever he wants with it.”

Baltimore Ravens All-Pro LB Roquan Smith made good on a promise he made to 4-star Georgia football LB commit Nick Abrams II over the summer. The former Bulldog said he'd stop by one of the future Dawg's high school games in Maryland this year to support him. That's just what he did this past Friday. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

What did Nick Abrams II think of that UT win?

Abrams already plans to be in Athens for that big clash with Alabama on September 27.

He was also glued to his TV up in Maryland, watching the Dawgs take down Tennessee over the weekend.

“Just seeing the adjustments being made and the relentless effort that they played with and the willingness to do whatever it takes to win,” Abrams II said. “It kind of showed the exact reasons why I chose Georgia, so I was excited to watch the game and it made me even more excited to come down for the Alabama game.”

What does that look like when a future Dawg watches the Dawgs on Saturday?

“I was screaming the whole game,” Abrams II said. “Yelling and screaming. That’s kind of how when I watch the Ravens. I’m always yelling and screaming at the TV. So now, when it is Georgia, I can yell and scream and say the players’ names because I know some of them. I’ll be yelling and screaming and in that moment, I was jumping up and down and my Mom was yelling and screaming and putting her hands up and all that stuff. We were excited. That was a great game and a lot of people had Tennessee winning, so it was good to just kind of shut them up and really show why we are the best team in the SEC.”

Abrams was watching Chris Cole. He saw that big pass breakup.

“We’ve been playing college football (the video game) together,” he said. “I’ve been tuning into his streams. He’s my guy, and really, all of them are my guys. They’ve all been welcoming and welcomed me into the room. Even though I’m not even there yet. I talked to CJ [Allen] a couple of weeks ago. It’s all love for the linebacker room. They have a special bond, so I know I’m going to fit in real well when I get there.”

He saw firsthand what those “LBU” bonds were like when Smith showed up at his game this past Friday night.

