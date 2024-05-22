Enter for your chance to win tickets and lodging for Georgia at Texas
Our partners at Atlanta Sports Trips are giving away to one lucky winner two tickets to the game, 2 nights of lodging and the ultimate tailgate experience. Click to learn more
clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileFacebookVisit our Facebook page.InstagramVisit our Instagram page.

Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

ArticleArticle Latest Sentell's Intel
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Ryan Montgomery: Georgia QB commitment’s Elite 11 invite shows there’s …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star QB commitment Ryan Montgomery. He ranks as the nation’s No. 14 QB and the No. 167 overall …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
David Sanders Jr: Priority 5-star OT target says ‘it doesn’t get any …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star OT David Sanders Jr. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 OT and the No. 2 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Ziyare Addison: Prized OT target breaks down his ‘sumptuous’ Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star OT Ziyare Addison. He ranks as the nation’s No. 22 OT and the No. 211 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Ziyare Addison: The weekend official visitor already knows Kirby Smart …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star OT Ziyare Addison. He ranks as the nation’s No. 22 OT and the No. 211 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Sentell’s Intel: Here’s what we’re already hearing with the big Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting breaks down the names that DawgNation has been able to confirm will be in Athens this weekend for the annual scavenger …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart shares how he would fix the transfer portal for college …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Latest ESPN SP+ rankings show a sizable gap between Georgia and other …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Josh Brooks leads Georgia athletics with strong hires, budget …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

ESPN expert: Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer has ‘75 percent chance’ of …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

David Sanders Jr: Priority 5-star OT target says ‘it doesn’t get any …

Jeff Sentell
Leave a Comment