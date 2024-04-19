Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.
What commitment of Ryan Montgomery means for the future of the …
Georgia football podcast: One big reason 4-star QB Ryan Montgomery …
Georgia football secondary knows it will have to be much better than …
Mykel Williams poised for monster impact on Georgia defensive line in …
Branson Robinson healthy add in Georgia backfield with Andrew Paul in …