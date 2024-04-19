clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Ryan Montgomery: How the newly minted Georgia football QB commit is …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on&nbsp;Georgia football recruiting&nbsp;details the recruiting decision made just now by 4-star Findlay High School QB Ryan Montgomery.&nbsp;He …
Jeff Sentell
BREAKING: 4-star Ohio QB Ryan Montgomery commits to Georgia football
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting details the recruiting decision made just now by 4-star Findlay High School QB Ryan Montgomery. He ranks as the …
Jeff Sentell
Ryan Montgomery: DawgNation will be watching out for the 4-star QB’s …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star QB Ryan Montgomery. He ranks as the nation’s No. 14 QB and the No. 170 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
Travis Smith Jr: Priority in-state WR says he will ‘feel the energy every …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star WR Travis Smith Jr. He ranks as the nation’s No. 11 WR and the No. 114 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
Sanford West: Check out DawgNation’s new Georgia football postgame …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest on who made it into Athens to check out the Bulldogs for G-Day on Saturday.
Jeff Sentell
What commitment of Ryan Montgomery means for the future of the …

Connor Riley
Georgia football podcast: One big reason 4-star QB Ryan Montgomery …

Brandon Adams
Georgia football secondary knows it will have to be much better than …

Connor Riley
Mykel Williams poised for monster impact on Georgia defensive line in …

Mike Griffith
Branson Robinson healthy add in Georgia backfield with Andrew Paul in …

Mike Griffith
