This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star prospect Ryan Mosley at Carrollton High School. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 WR and the No. 183 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 11 ATH and No. 249 overall.

If any school could be seen as the most likely school to sign 4-star Carrollton High receiver Ryan Mosley this cycle, it would be the Georgia Bulldogs.

He grew up a Dawg fan. He’s in-state, and the entire staff has made him feel like a 2026 priority for a while now. The Bulldogs got the first Mosley official visit this past weekend for the annual scavenger hunt.

It went so well that the odds of an eventual commitment rose this weekend. That’s because the arrow for how Mosley feels about Georgia football is up after that OV.

“That’s definitely an accurate way to put it,” he said. “Their arrow went up.”

Mosley said it was not only his best visit to UGA out of many so far, but it also now holds the top spot for his best-ever college recruiting visit.

Why was it so impactful?

“Every time I go up to Georgia, it feels like home,” Mosley said. “They make me feel like I am the priority for them. They feed me and they just make me feel like I am home when I am up there, and I really love it.”

The Georgia football program is one of his final five schools, along with Alabama, Nebraska, South Carolina, and Texas A&M.

The Dawgs now have to hold serve with that “best-ever” status with four more visits to go. That’s if he takes those four remaining visits.

“They want me to shut my other OVs down,” Mosley said about the Dawgs. “I’m still thinking about what I should do.”

The Mosley OV slate to come looks like:

Alabama : May 30-June 2

: May 30-June 2 South Carolina : June 6-8

: June 6-8 Texas A&M: June 13-15

June 13-15 Nebraska: June 20-22

There were a couple of takeaway thoughts that Mosley shared about last weekend. The first of those has to do with the uniform combo he chose for his OV.

Check it out below.

4-star WR Ryan Mosley is one of Georgia's biggest recruiting targets at receiver this cycle. He's got UGA in his final group along with Alabama, Nebraska, South Carolina and Texas A&M. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

He chose the black jersey with the white helmet and the white pants. For Mosley, it doesn’t get any better than that.

If the Dawgs wore that uniform scheme one day, what would that be like?

“I would drip that uniform so hard, man,” Mosley said while laughing. “That’s the hardest uniform out. That’s just too hard right there.”

He ate everything. Maybe even gained two or three pounds. There was one particular meal on Saturday night that earned a strong verbal commitment from his appetite.

“I’d have to go with the shrimp and the hamburger sliders,” he said.

His favorite part of the OV was the scavenger hunt. Even though the receiver group of Mosley and Texas playmaker Jalen Lott finished last among all the position groups. Coley was driving the golf cart.

“They cheat for the QBs every year,” Mosley said with a big laugh. “It is what it is. It is all competition. We came in dead last, but we are going to work on it.”

His favorite picture from his photo shoot was a recreation of a famous image with popular hip-hop artists Gunna and Young Thug. Except this time it was recreated with Georgia safeties coach Travaris Robinson and receivers coach James Coley.

That’s what this image was all about.

Mosley was playing the part of Young Thug. He was at the sound board mixing the music. T-Rob had the Gunna spot off to the left of the frame.

Coley was the producer in the back, just off Mosley’s shoulder. That sounds about right, given how hot Georgia’s wide receivers coach has been on the recruiting trail over the last year.

“They thought it was fun,” Mosley said. “They thought it was going to be hard.”

Robinson has told him he could play safety for the Dawgs in nickel situations. Coley sees him as a valuable asset at receiver. Especially at the “X” position. It is a unique recruiting pitch that we’ve not heard the Dawgs make before. Except for maybe 5-star Travis Hunter a few cycles ago.

It makes even more sense now in the day of revenue sharing and de facto salary caps.

He’s not sure which UGA assistant wants him in their room more.

“Shoot,” he said. “They both want me.”

Mosley checked off all the official visit fundamentals. The limo picked him up early on Friday morning in Carrollton. He got to meet with Kirby Smart Saturday early afternoon and go over the NIL offering and packages.

His final meeting of that OV was with Coley.

“I really know what all I need from Georgia,” Mosley said. “I love it. I love going up there. I don’t really have any more [questions.] I know everything about Georgia now.”

He said earlier this year that Kirby Smart and the relationship they share was what stood out the most about the Dawgs. Especially for an in-state kid who wore a Georgia uniform with the No. 34 on it growing up.

What’s the best thing he likes about the Dawgs at this stage?

“Just being a hometown kid that’s from Georgia,” Mosley said. “Grew up loving Georgia. The coaches are recruiting me hard. Coach Coley. Coach T-Rob. Coach Kirby. All great relationships with them. That’s what’s really pushing the limit for me right now.”

He’s also very well-versed in why the Dawgs want him to be the third receiver commitment in this class. The sooner, the better.

“They want me because of the size I have,” Mosley said. “The speed. The physicality I’ve got, and I’m a good kid off the field. Really, everything about me.”

The junior tape reflects that below.

