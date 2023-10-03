clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Ryan Puglisi: How the Georgia football QB commit is taking a big step …
Sentell’s Intel is all about the latest Georgia football recruiting info. This rep has the latest with 4-star QB Ryan Puglisi. He ranks as the nation’s No. 9 QB and the No. …
Jeff Sentell
Peyton Woodring: How the freshman kicker earned SEC honor after a clutch …
Sentell’s Intel is all about the latest Georgia football info. This rep is on freshman kicker Peyton Woodring. He was ranked as the nation’s No. 1 K for the 2023 class. …
Jeff Sentell
What does the Georgia High School Association’s new NIL policy mean for …
Sentell’s Intel is all about the latest Georgia football recruiting info. This rep has the latest with the Georgia High School Association’s updated stance on name, image and …
Jeff Sentell
David Jacobs: The legacy Bulldog already looks the part of an elite …
Sentell’s Intel is all about the latest Georgia football recruiting info. This rep has the first of many DawgNation stories to come about Blessed Trinity freshman DE David …
Jeff Sentell
Impressive 2025 in-state WR Travis Smith Jr. already ‘loves’ the way …
Sentell’s Intel is all about the latest Georgia football recruiting info. This rep has the latest with Class of 2025 Westlake WR Travis Smith Jr. He doesn’t have any rankings …
Jeff Sentell
ESPN calls out ‘biggest weakness’ for Georgia football

Connor Riley
Georgia confident it knows how to fix its run defense issues. It …

Connor Riley
Mark Richt announces Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl charity event, shares …

Mike Griffith
Georgia appears ‘more vulnerable’ to Kentucky columnist but worthy of …

Mike Griffith
Dawgs in the NFL: Jadeveon Clowney says Roquan Smith is the best …

Connor Riley
