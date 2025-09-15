When the quickie official stats were distributed to the media after Georgia stunned Tennessee, Josh McCray’s name was absent in the rushing column.

His five carries for 17 yards didn’t register among Georgia’s top four ground gainers against the Vols.

When Georgia took on Austin Peay a week earlier, McCray’s name was way down the stat line as well, with just one carry.

As that game ended, Georgia running backs coach Josh Crawford was talking to him as they walked out onto the field.

Encouraging him. It didn’t take an active imagination to figure out that Crawford might have been telling his transfer from Illinois to stay plugged in.

To keep chopping. His time was coming.

That’s one of the dozens of little things one notices while covering Georgia each Saturday down on the sidelines.

He didn’t have to wait long.

McCray’s moment came in the second half against the Vols. He barreled in from one yard out in the third quarter to give Georgia its first lead at 24-21.

As far as touchdowns go, it was definitely odd. McCray was on his back, flipped up like a sunny-side up egg on his left guard, Micah Morris, and tight end Oscar Delp.

He was kind of just parked there. Waiting on the touchdown call.

RB Josh McCray waits for a touchdown signal in Georgia's wild 44-41 comeback overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

There was some oversight and review needed on both his scores. He wasn’t in the rushing column, but his name loomed large on that stat sheet in the scoring summary.

McCray tunneled in from another yard out for the last yard and the game’s final points. His two 1-yard scoring runs were big.

Georgia running back Josh McCray (2) falls into the end zone for the game winning touchdown during overtime in an NCAA football game at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. Georgia won 44-41 over Tennessee in overtime. (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Especially while the Dawgs could only find slivers in the Tennessee front. Not creases. That’s why the Dawgs pulled out their biggest run game body to find a hole to paydirt.

Georgia lists the 6-foot redshirt senior at 240 pounds.

“I just felt like he was in,” junior LB Raylen Wilson said. “Because Josh is a big guy. I felt like he had already gotten through there. I didn’t really have to look at it.”

When his last effort was ruled a touchdown, the script from the end of the Austin Peay game was flipped. Everybody wanted to hug McCray.

Running back Josh McCray walks off the field in Georgia's wild 44-41 comeback overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Transfer RB Josh McCray puts his hands up waiting for a touchdown signal in Georgia's wild 44-41 comeback overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

His team was slapping his back and cheering him on. No emotional support was needed from his position coach this time.

McCray was cheesing big. The best moment came when he was found by two members of Georgia’s 2025 portal class. Speedy Zachariah Branch found him first.

That was logical. Everything that the young man does is fast.

“I told you,” Branch said, sounding like he’d also been a source of support for his new teammate of late.

It was only a few flashes of all the cameras converging on that moment that Army transfer Elo Modozie also found him. Those young men have all only been in Athens for a few months, but they’ve already locked in on one of Georgia’s core DNA traits.

Connection.

When the Redcoats trolled the Vols by playing Rocky Top on Saturday, that was the sort of edge that’s a part of every great SEC rivalry.

DawgNation had to find McCray’s moment of redemption even better than that. He ran for 609 yards and 10 scores last season for the Illini, but his first two SEC touchdowns were quite memorable.

Check out an extensive gallery of images from Saturday’s thriller below:

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

Field Storm up ahead: When it looked like the Vols had the Dawgs beat ...

The roll call of photographers that post up on every Georgia sideline each week is a savvy bunch. They’ve been around the block for just about everything.

Grizzled. That’s a good word to describe the acumen of that group. Not to mention their talents.

That photo tribe also learned a lot from last season at Ole Miss. When one covers Georgia, the opponents aren’t winning many regular-season games.

That field storm in Oxford was enough for most of them.

When it looked like Georgia’s eight-game win streak against the Vols had run its course, a good chunk of them were plotting and planning.

The uniformed field security personnel had made two points very clear about what was going to happen:

This was a long-sought Tennessee win against a rival in Knoxville. The field was going to be stormed.

Most importantly, they weren’t going to summon up much effort to stop them

They said those two things like with a remarkable “water is wet” level of clarity.

But then all of a sudden, it all changed. The next thing we knew, there were two memorable quotes in the middle of the bowl that is Neyland Stadium.

We can call them quotes. It was really just joyful Bulldogs barking, trying to see if all 103,000 plus folks in the stands could hear them.

“4-0,” Georgia senior tight end Oscar Delp said, signifying he was 4 for 4 as a Bulldog against Tennessee.

That’s a feat. But Georgia’s seniors have now been able to say the same thing in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and now in 2025.

It now sounds more like a rite of passage.

“We own them,” said Branch.

Branch just arrived in Athens this year from the portal, but he even knows the score between these two old SEC East rivals.

Redshirt junior QB Gunner Stockton scores in Georgia's wild 44-41 comeback overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

in Georgia's wild 44-41 comeback overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Redshirt junior QB Gunner Stockton scores in Georgia's wild 44-41 comeback overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2026 prospects like Tyler Atkinson, Lincoln Keyes, Brady Marchese and Kaiden Prothro.

Georgia came from behind for a wild 44-41 overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

9 things that stand out after 44-41 in Knoxville

There were a few other salient points in the aftermath of Georgia beating UT for the ninth time. That’s a new high for UGA in this rivalry. It now ties UGA with the Vols for the longest win streak in the series.

Georgia has been dominant in its nine-game win streak. The average margin of victory in those games was 22.4 points. They’ve beaten the Vols by 23+ points six times along that run.

When the Vols built their nine-game streak from 1989-1999, it was different. The Vols won three times by three points. The average margin of victory was 14.6 points per win. It was more than a touchdown smaller than what the Bulldogs have managed since 2017. And that was even with the great Peyton Manning stretching out that streak.

When the Vols scored 21 points against UGA in the first quarter, it was uncommon. A quick lap through the box scores of the Smart era shows just how much. Georgia has only given up that many first-quarter points one other time since he’s been the head coach. That was in the brutal start in Tuscaloosa last season.

There are only two teams that have scored more points on UGA in one quarter on a Smart defense. Alabama scored 24 points in the second quarter of the 2021 SEC Championship. Florida also scored 24 points in the second quarter when it routed UGA in 2020.

Other rare defensive lapses: Future Heisman winner Joe Burrow and his horde of future first-round WRs only managed 19 points in a single quarter in the 2019 SEC Championship. Ohio State also scored 21 points in the second quarter of the 2022 Peach Bowl national semifinal. Tennessee also scored 20 points in the fourth quarter of its Hail Mary win in Smart’s first year in 2016.

What did all those rare defensive lowlights have in common? Those teams were quarterbacked by Burrow, Josh Dobbs, Jalen Milroe, CJ Stroud, Kyle Trask and Bryce Young. Now add Joey Aguilar to that list. Every other name on that list has been drafted in the fourth round or higher by the NFL. Burrow, Stroud and Young were all first-rounders. Trask was a second-round pick.

Smart’s win percentage now stands at 108-19 in his 10th season. That’s winning at an .850 clip. His SEC record now sits at 54-5 and .915 in conference play. Smart and UGA went 3-3 in SEC play during his first season in 2016. Take out that year and his regular-season mark in SEC play rises to an absurd 51-2 since 2017. That’s a clip of .962. Those two regular-season losses since 2017 are at home versus South Carolina (2019) and that loss to Alabama in Tuscaloosa last season.

Here’s an oddity: Smart’s somehow found a way to start out 3-0 in all 10 of his seasons in Athens. If it seems like Georgia always has momentum and is surging every year, that’s why.

His UGA teams are also 31-3 in September at UGA. That’s a .911 win percentage. Throw in a perfect 4-0 in August and those numbers jump to 35-3 and .921. For a man who answers a lot of questions about game-by-game fast starts or the lack thereof, every Smart season is a fast start.

As a means of comparison, arch-rival Florida has only started out 3-0 twice in that same 10-year span. Ouch.

I had some words to describe this clutch London Humphreys touchdown catch on fourth down late in regulation, but the images of AJC staffer Jason Getz are a much better use of the real estate on the page here.

Georgia wide receiver London Humphreys (16) makes a 28-yard touchdown catch against Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) during the fourth quarter at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. The touchdown would tie the game. Georgia won 44-41 in overtime. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia wide receiver London Humphreys (16) makes a 28-yard touchdown catch against Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) during the fourth quarter at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. The touchdown would tie the game. Georgia won 44-41 in overtime. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia wide receiver London Humphreys (16) makes a 28-yard touchdown catch against Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) during the fourth quarter at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. The touchdown would tie the game. Georgia won 44-41 in overtime. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Where do you think that Humphreys’ catch ranks all-time in UGA history on fourth down throws? It’s up there, but it does not top 4th-and-15 in Auburn from David Greene to Michael Johnson that meant a walk-off win in 2002.

Have you seen this week's "Before the Hedges" weekly recruiting special on YouTube yet? Check it out below

