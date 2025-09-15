Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.
When the quickie official stats were distributed to the media after Georgia stunned Tennessee, Josh McCray’s name was absent in the rushing column.
His five carries for 17 yards didn’t register among Georgia’s top four ground gainers against the Vols.
When Georgia took on Austin Peay a week earlier, McCray’s name was way down the stat line as well, with just one carry.
As that game ended, Georgia running backs coach Josh Crawford was talking to him as they walked out onto the field.
Encouraging him. It didn’t take an active imagination to figure out that Crawford might have been telling his transfer from Illinois to stay plugged in.
To keep chopping. His time was coming.
That’s one of the dozens of little things one notices while covering Georgia each Saturday down on the sidelines.
He didn’t have to wait long.
McCray’s moment came in the second half against the Vols. He barreled in from one yard out in the third quarter to give Georgia its first lead at 24-21.
As far as touchdowns go, it was definitely odd. McCray was on his back, flipped up like a sunny-side up egg on his left guard, Micah Morris, and tight end Oscar Delp.
He was kind of just parked there. Waiting on the touchdown call.
RB Josh McCray waits for a touchdown signal in Georgia's wild 44-41 comeback overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell/Dawgnation)
There was some oversight and review needed on both his scores. He wasn’t in the rushing column, but his name loomed large on that stat sheet in the scoring summary.
McCray tunneled in from another yard out for the last yard and the game’s final points. His two 1-yard scoring runs were big.
Georgia running back Josh McCray (2) falls into the end zone for the game winning touchdown during overtime in an NCAA football game at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. Georgia won 44-41 over Tennessee in overtime. (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC/AJC Freelancer)
Especially while the Dawgs could only find slivers in the Tennessee front. Not creases. That’s why the Dawgs pulled out their biggest run game body to find a hole to paydirt.
Georgia lists the 6-foot redshirt senior at 240 pounds.
“I just felt like he was in,” junior LB Raylen Wilson said. “Because Josh is a big guy. I felt like he had already gotten through there. I didn’t really have to look at it.”
When his last effort was ruled a touchdown, the script from the end of the Austin Peay game was flipped. Everybody wanted to hug McCray.
Running back Josh McCray walks off the field in Georgia's wild 44-41 comeback overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell/Dawgnation)
Transfer RB Josh McCray puts his hands up waiting for a touchdown signal in Georgia's wild 44-41 comeback overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell/Dawgnation)
His team was slapping his back and cheering him on. No emotional support was needed from his position coach this time.
McCray was cheesing big. The best moment came when he was found by two members of Georgia’s 2025 portal class. Speedy Zachariah Branch found him first.
That was logical. Everything that the young man does is fast.
“I told you,” Branch said, sounding like he’d also been a source of support for his new teammate of late.
It was only a few flashes of all the cameras converging on that moment that Army transfer Elo Modozie also found him. Those young men have all only been in Athens for a few months, but they’ve already locked in on one of Georgia’s core DNA traits.
Connection.
When the Redcoats trolled the Vols by playing Rocky Top on Saturday, that was the sort of edge that’s a part of every great SEC rivalry.
DawgNation had to find McCray’s moment of redemption even better than that. He ran for 609 yards and 10 scores last season for the Illini, but his first two SEC touchdowns were quite memorable.
Check out an extensive gallery of images from Saturday’s thriller below:
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) throws a ball during the pregame warm-up before an NCAA football game between Georgia and Tennessee at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
64 of 64
Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden (4) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the second half in an NCAA football game at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. Georgia won 44-41 over Tennessee in overtime.
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
1 of 64
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) makes a 2-point conversion catch at the end of fourth quarter in an NCAA football game at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. Georgia won 44-41 over Tennessee in overtime.
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
2 of 64
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel reacts during the second half in an NCAA football game at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. Georgia won 44-41 over Tennessee in overtime.
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
3 of 64
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel shake hands after Georgia beat Tennessee during overtime in an NCAA football game at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. Georgia won 44-41 over Tennessee in overtime.
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
4 of 64
Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half in an NCAA football game at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
5 of 64
Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) leaps over Tennessee defensive back Andre Turrentine (2) during the first half in an NCAA football game at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
6 of 64
Georgia fans cheer during the pregame warm-up before an NCAA football game between Georgia and Tennessee at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
7 of 64
Georgia wide receiver London Humphreys (16) reacts after making a 28-yard touchdown catch against Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) during the fourth quarter at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. The touchdown would tie the game. Georgia won 44-41 in overtime. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
8 of 64
Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) is sacked by Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson (5) during the second half in an NCAA football game at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. Georgia won 44-41 over Tennessee in overtime.
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
9 of 64
Georgia running back Josh McCray (2) pushes forward for a touchdown during the second half in an NCAA football game at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. Georgia won 44-41 over Tennessee in overtime.
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
10 of 64
Georgia running back Josh McCray (2) falls into the end zone for the game winning touchdown during overtime in an NCAA football game at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. Georgia won 44-41 over Tennessee in overtime.
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
11 of 64
Georgia running back Josh McCray (2) falls into the end zone for the game winning touchdown during overtime in an NCAA football game at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. Georgia won 44-41 over Tennessee in overtime.
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
12 of 64
Tennessee place kicker Max Gilbert (90) reacts after failing to score a field goal at the end of the fourth quarter in an NCAA football game at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. Georgia won 44-41 over Tennessee in overtime.
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
13 of 64
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart leaves the football field after Georgia beat Tennessee during overtime in an NCAA football game at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. Georgia won 44-41 over Tennessee in overtime.
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
14 of 64
Georgia wide receiver London Humphreys (16) makes a catch during the second half in an NCAA football game at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. Georgia won 44-41 over Tennessee in overtime.
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
15 of 64
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates after scoring a 2-point conversion at the end of fourth quarter in an NCAA football game at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. Georgia won 44-41 over Tennessee in overtime.
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
16 of 64
Georgia wide receiver London Humphreys (16) celebrates after scoring a touchdown at the end of fourth quarter in an NCAA football game at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. Georgia won 44-41 over Tennessee in overtime.
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
17 of 64
Georgia defensive back Joenel Aguero (8) intercepts a pass intended for Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) as Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) defends Matthews during the second quarter at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. Georgia won 44-41 in overtime. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
18 of 64
Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) attempts a pass against the pressure from Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson (5) during the fourth quarter at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. Georgia won 44-41 in overtime. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
19 of 64
Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) runs for a first down after a reception during the fourth quarter against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. Georgia won 44-41 in overtime. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
20 of 64
Georgia receiver London Humphreys tracks the ball during his crucial touchdown in Georgia's wild 44-41 comeback overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
21 of 64
Georgia receiver Zachariah Branch celebrates during Georgia's wild 44-41 comeback overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
22 of 64
Sophmore tailback Nate Frazier breaks free in Georgia's wild 44-41 comeback overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
23 of 64
Junior receiver Zachariah Brach celebrates in Georgia's wild 44-41 comeback overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
24 of 64
Sophmore RB Nate Frazier breaks a big play in Georgia's wild 44-41 comeback overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
25 of 64
Transfer RB Josh McCray puts his hands up waiting for a touchdown signal in Georgia's wild 44-41 comeback overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
26 of 64
Georgia tight ends Oscar Delp (right) and Lawson Luckie (left) celebrate Georgia's wild 44-41 comeback overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
27 of 64
Georgia tight ends Lawson Luckie (left) and Oscar Delp (right) celebrate Georgia's wild 44-41 comeback overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
28 of 64
A member of the cheerleading squad celebrates a big play in Georgia's wild 44-41 comeback overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
29 of 64
Transfer RB Josh McCray is down in the pile for the winning touchdown in Georgia's wild 44-41 comeback overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
30 of 64
Georgia junior WR Zachariah Branch gets a hug in Georgia's wild 44-41 comeback overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
31 of 64
Sophmore LB Justin Williams celebrates Georgia's wild 44-41 comeback overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
32 of 64
Junior WR Zachariah Branch revels in Georgia's wild 44-41 comeback overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
33 of 64
Running back Josh McCray walks off the field in Georgia's wild 44-41 comeback overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
34 of 64
Georgia came from behind for a wild 44-41 overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
35 of 64
Junior WR Zachariah Branch celebrates Georgia's wild 44-41 comeback overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
36 of 64
in Georgia's wild 44-41 comeback overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
37 of 64
RB Josh McCray waits for a touchdown signal in Georgia's wild 44-41 comeback overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
38 of 64
Redshirt junior QB Gunner Stockton scores in Georgia's wild 44-41 comeback overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
39 of 64
Redshirt junior QB Gunner Stockton celebrates during Georgia's wild 44-41 comeback overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
40 of 64
in Georgia's wild 44-41 comeback overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
41 of 64
Redshirt junior QB Gunner Stockton scores in Georgia's wild 44-41 comeback overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
42 of 64
Redshirt junior QB Gunner Stockton scores in Georgia's wild 44-41 comeback overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
43 of 64
An unidentified Tennessee fan reflects in the aftermath of Georgia's wild 44-41 comeback overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
44 of 64
Redshirt junior QB Gunner Stockton scores in Georgia's wild 44-41 comeback overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
45 of 64
Redshirt junior QB Gunner Stockton scores in Georgia's wild 44-41 comeback overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
46 of 64
Head coach Kirby Smart takes the field before Georgia's wild 44-41 comeback overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
47 of 64
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts during the first half in an NCAA football game at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
48 of 64
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half in an NCAA football game at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
49 of 64
Fans watch the flyover before an NCAA football game between Georgia and Tennessee at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
50 of 64
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) runs for a 36-yard touchdown reception during the second quarter against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
51 of 64
Georgia running back Nate Frazier (3) runs for 21-yards to the four yard line to set up Georgia’s overtime touchdown against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. Georgia won 44-41 in overtime. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
52 of 64
Georgia running back Josh McCray (2) signals touchdown after his run was ruled short of the goal line in overtime against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. The play was reviewed and ruled a touchdown. Georgia won 44-41 in overtime. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
53 of 64
Georgia players Jahzare Jackson (64), Zachariah Branch (1), and Malachi Toliver (51) react after the previous play was changed to a touchdown by Georgia running back Josh McCray (not pictured) in overtime against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. Georgia won 44-41 in overtime. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
54 of 64
Georgia wide receiver London Humphreys (16) and Georgia long snapper Beau Gardner (60) celebrate their 44-41 overtime win against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. Humphrey had the game tying touchdown catch. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
55 of 64
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts to the crowd after their 44-41 overtime win against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
56 of 64
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs against Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (8) for yards during the fourth quarter at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. Georgia won 44-41 in overtime. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
57 of 64
Georgia wide receiver London Humphreys (16) makes a 28-yard touchdown catch against Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) during the fourth quarter at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. The touchdown would tie the game. Georgia won 44-41 in overtime. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
58 of 64
Georgia wide receiver London Humphreys (16) makes a 28-yard touchdown catch against Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) during the fourth quarter at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. The touchdown would tie the game. Georgia won 44-41 in overtime. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
59 of 64
Georgia wide receiver London Humphreys (16) makes a 28-yard touchdown catch against Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) during the fourth quarter at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. The touchdown would tie the game. Georgia won 44-41 in overtime. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
60 of 64
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart walks onto the field for the first time before their NCAA football game against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
61 of 64
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart with his son Andrew greets fans as players and coaching staff arrive to play against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
62 of 64
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (center) and other players arrive to play against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
63 of 64
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) throws a ball during the pregame warm-up before an NCAA football game between Georgia and Tennessee at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
64 of 64
Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden (4) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the second half in an NCAA football game at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. Georgia won 44-41 over Tennessee in overtime.
Georgia came from behind for a wild 44-41 overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell/Dawgnation)
9 things that stand out after 44-41 in Knoxville
There were a few other salient points in the aftermath of Georgia beating UT for the ninth time. That’s a new high for UGA in this rivalry. It now ties UGA with the Vols for the longest win streak in the series.
Georgia has been dominant in its nine-game win streak. The average margin of victory in those games was 22.4 points. They’ve beaten the Vols by 23+ points six times along that run.
When the Vols built their nine-game streak from 1989-1999, it was different. The Vols won three times by three points. The average margin of victory was 14.6 points per win. It was more than a touchdown smaller than what the Bulldogs have managed since 2017. And that was even with the great Peyton Manning stretching out that streak.
When the Vols scored 21 points against UGA in the first quarter, it was uncommon. A quick lap through the box scores of the Smart era shows just how much. Georgia has only given up that many first-quarter points one other time since he’s been the head coach. That was in the brutal start in Tuscaloosa last season.
There are only two teams that have scored more points on UGA in one quarter on a Smart defense. Alabama scored 24 points in the second quarter of the 2021 SEC Championship. Florida also scored 24 points in the second quarter when it routed UGA in 2020.
Other rare defensive lapses: Future Heisman winner Joe Burrow and his horde of future first-round WRs only managed 19 points in a single quarter in the 2019 SEC Championship. Ohio State also scored 21 points in the second quarter of the 2022 Peach Bowl national semifinal. Tennessee also scored 20 points in the fourth quarter of its Hail Mary win in Smart’s first year in 2016.
What did all those rare defensive lowlights have in common? Those teams were quarterbacked by Burrow, Josh Dobbs, Jalen Milroe, CJ Stroud, Kyle Trask and Bryce Young. Now add Joey Aguilar to that list. Every other name on that list has been drafted in the fourth round or higher by the NFL. Burrow, Stroud and Young were all first-rounders. Trask was a second-round pick.
Smart’s win percentage now stands at 108-19 in his 10th season. That’s winning at an .850 clip. His SEC record now sits at 54-5 and .915 in conference play. Smart and UGA went 3-3 in SEC play during his first season in 2016. Take out that year and his regular-season mark in SEC play rises to an absurd 51-2 since 2017. That’s a clip of .962. Those two regular-season losses since 2017 are at home versus South Carolina (2019) and that loss to Alabama in Tuscaloosa last season.
Here’s an oddity: Smart’s somehow found a way to start out 3-0 in all 10 of his seasons in Athens. If it seems like Georgia always has momentum and is surging every year, that’s why.
His UGA teams are also 31-3 in September at UGA. That’s a .911 win percentage. Throw in a perfect 4-0 in August and those numbers jump to 35-3 and .921. For a man who answers a lot of questions about game-by-game fast starts or the lack thereof, every Smart season is a fast start.
As a means of comparison, arch-rival Florida has only started out 3-0 twice in that same 10-year span. Ouch.
I had some words to describe this clutch London Humphreys touchdown catch on fourth down late in regulation, but the images of AJC staffer Jason Getz are a much better use of the real estate on the page here.
Georgia wide receiver London Humphreys (16) makes a 28-yard touchdown catch against Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) during the fourth quarter at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. The touchdown would tie the game. Georgia won 44-41 in overtime. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz/AJC Freelancer)
Georgia wide receiver London Humphreys (16) makes a 28-yard touchdown catch against Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) during the fourth quarter at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. The touchdown would tie the game. Georgia won 44-41 in overtime. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz/AJC Freelancer)
Georgia wide receiver London Humphreys (16) makes a 28-yard touchdown catch against Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) during the fourth quarter at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. The touchdown would tie the game. Georgia won 44-41 in overtime. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz/AJC Freelancer)
Where do you think that Humphreys’ catch ranks all-time in UGA history on fourth down throws? It’s up there, but it does not top 4th-and-15 in Auburn from David Greene to Michael Johnson that meant a walk-off win in 2002.
