This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star prospect Thomas Blackshear. He ranks as the nation’s No. 46 WR and the No. 323 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 10 ATH and No. 298 overall.

Thomas Blackshear wanted to make his commitment a little later in the summer. Maybe right before his senior season.

Yet as the late April and May days drifted by, he thought of his mother Johnequl Blackshear.

“I wanted to do it for Mother’s Day,” he said. “For my mother.”

It was sort of like when he’s been on the field so far scorching defenses in the Savannah area. He saw a great opportunity. It was a chance to pay tribute to Blackshear and he decided to take it.

She at first wanted him to play basketball. Football was too violent, but she’s grown to love it.

“She means a lot to me,” he said. “I’m pretty sure everybody’s Moms means a lot to them. She does a lot for me. I just wanted to do this for her.”

Blackshear had made his silent commitment to play for Georgia on Monday. He chose the Bulldogs over some strong interest in Tennessee and an FSU program that also made his final three.

“The coaches already know,” he said.

Blackshear said the staff in Athens was quite happy with that news.

“I’m glad to have this done,” Blackshear said. “I needed to have a lot of these coaches off my back.”

What did it come down to?

“The coaching staff,” he said. “Coach [James] Coley is cool. Georgia is close to home.”

What did his ideal school have to have?

“They have got to have a good coaching staff,” he said. “Let me see, they also got to have good facilities and the NIL money and stuff like that.”

With that decision, Blackshear becomes the ninth commitment in the 2025 Georgia class. He’s now the first receiver commitment to returned wide receivers coach James Coley in a cycle in which the Bulldogs probably need to sign at least five or six receivers.

The Bulldogs stand to lose up to that many players off the roster after the 2024 season.

The 6-foot-1.5, 196-pound Blackshear now slots in as the seventh-highest-rated commitment so far in the 2025 class. The ‘Dawgs now have six homegrown pledges in this class from Georgia.

While he missed five games due to injury in his junior year, he still came up with 27 catches for 551 yards and five scores. Those totals averaged out to 20.4 yards per catch and he also recorded two interceptions on defense.

Blackshear was at Benedictine in Savannah for the 2022 season. He had 41 catches for 641 yards (15.6 ypc) and another 10 scores. He was a big part of a GHSA Class 4A state title team that season.

Check out the sophomore year highlights for Blackshear below.

What Georgia football is getting in Thomas Blackshear

Blackshear’s film will show a lot of promise. Several Savannah area sources tell me he could also be an SEC defensive back. He’s that physical.

“When people watch me I want them to think physical,” Blackshear said. “A guy that’s got great hands. A team player as well for sure that will block for my teammates. I want to be seen as a team leader for sure.”

Kentucky offered him as a DB. Tennessee also has asked him about playing DB because they’ve seen some of his clips on defense on his highlights.

But there’s something special in his game about what he can do with the ball in his hands. Not to mention the way he tracks down deep shots downfield.

There’s also a passion in the way he plays the game.

“I play football because of my Dad,” he said. “My Dad played football when he was younger. I grew up around a lot of football players. My whole family plays football.”

His older cousin, Travis, just finished his playing career at Furman. He’s now a defensive back on an NFL spring roster with the Buffalo Bills.

Blackshear didn’t grow up a fan of the ‘Dawgs.

“I actually grew up a fan of the rival team,” he said.

But that wasn’t Auburn or Florida or even Georgia Tech. Blackshear’s thinking there is much more a Kirby Smart-era outlook.

“Alabama,” he said.

Coley did a strong job here of maintaining Georgia’s connection with Blackshear in the transition from Bryan McClendon. McClendon had Blackshear very high on his board.

“Coach Coley is still a cool guy,” Blackshear said. “He’s a cool guy to be around. He reminds me of ‘BMac’ a little bit. It just made it even stronger with Coach McClendon. Why not have a coach already coaching in the NFL know you already? That’s an even better chance for you.”

Blackshear still plans to take his official visits in June. That means the Vols and FSU will both get one. He also said he’s not sure if he will be able to enroll early. It sounds like he will have to go for his entire senior year.

“I’m not sure,” he said. “I’ve been talking to my parents about it.”

Georgia was able to out-kick the Vols here even though Blackshear’s 2023 quarterback is already in Knoxville. That’s former 4-star Jake Merklinger. There’s a play he made last fall where he threw a go-ball to Blackshear that everyone thought was an overthrow.

“But I kicked in a different level of speed to go get it,” Blackshear said.

The big goal now for his senior year is to bring a state championship trophy to the Cavaliers in 2024.

