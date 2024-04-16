This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star WR Travis Smith Jr. He ranks as the nation’s No. 11 WR and the No. 114 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 11 WR and No. 93 overall.

Let’s fast forward a second with this Travis Smith Jr. update from his latest visit for G-Day.

IF he does wind up with the Dawgs, it would be cool to watch his career unravel with big touchdown catches in the west end zone. Specifically the corner closest to the visiting team’s sideline.

That’s because Smith and his family have somehow found a way to sit right above that end zone on his last few gameday visits to Sanford Stadium.

That was the case again on G-Day. He wasn’t too far from the same spot where he stood last season and watched Georgia’s receivers warm up before the Ole Miss game last November.

Smith and his family sat in almost the exact seating location on Saturday for G-Day. It was another fruitful visit for Smith in Athens.

He reserved some of his strongest comments for restored Georgia wide receivers coach James Coley.

“It was awesome,” Smith said. “Loved seeing that ball being spread out. Everybody ate. I also got to talk some ball with Coach Coley. He thoroughly emphasized why they run their offense and why its so successful.”

How did Coley break it down to him?

“Coley was pretty much just showing plays from the scrimmage, previous seasons and showing the exact same plays being ran in the NFL,” Smith Jr. said. “He also elaborated on the importance of having your guys back.”

That showed up over and over on Saturday. The big Sacovie White touchdown was aided by an impressive block by his fellow freshman wideout Nitro Tuggle.

Kirby Smart detailed in his G-Day presser how the receivers have impressed him this camp. He said that the receiver group this year is different. They have taken on the physicality and toughness traits on special teams and all over the field that he normally wants to see from Georgia’s defensive backs.

Smart even went so far as to call them “bullies” for their play at times this spring.

There’s a closeness to that group that even Smith has been able to pick up on.

“I feel the energy every time I’m with them,” Smith Jr. said.

We’ve written a lot about Smith this cycle. That’s because we consider him to be one of Coley’s primary targets in the 2025 cycle.

The interesting thing to point out here is that he’s picking up something new or a new detail here or there every time he checks out UGA.

Smith has set his official visits for June. The Westlake High star will check out Georgia on May 31, Auburn on June 7, Alabama on June 14 and Tennessee on June 21.

4-star Class of 2024 WR Travis Smith Jr. made it to a very good seat inside Sanford Stadium at G-Day on Saturday, April 13, 2024. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

