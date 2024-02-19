This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 4-star WR Travis Smith Jr. He is the nation’s No. 25 WR and the No. 197 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 20 WR and No. 158 overall recruit.

Westlake High (Atlanta Ga.) WR prospect Travis Smith Jr. is one of the priority targets for UGA on the board at receiver for the 2025 class.

He was a standout performer at the Under Armour Next Atlanta regional camp on Sunday at Carrollton High School. But perhaps the most interesting thing on his mind had to do with another target for the Bulldogs.

That would be Kirby Smart’s process of finding a replacement for alumnus and well-respected receivers coach Bryan McClendon. McClendon has moved on to become a receivers coach in the NFL at Tampa Bay.

Smith said that was an impactful move. He admitted that the ‘Dawgs had emerged as the team to beat in his recruitment thanks to the fact he’d felt like he was a priority and had developed quite a bond with McClendon.

“That hit home for me,” Smith said. “Straight to the heart. Because BMac and I had a great relationship. It was hard to see him go.”

McClendon grew up in Atlanta and played for Mays High. Smith had even said that it felt like they had the same vibe having those ATL roots.

“I found out yesterday actually,” Smith Jr. said. “He tried to hit me up. I couldn’t get the call but I had seen on some media reports that he was going to the NFL. That does change my perspective on my decision.”

“Georgia is still high on my board but Coach BMac was a great part of what I actually was going to be committed to. It is definitely a changing point.”

How do Smart and the ‘Dawgs get that back?

“Honestly, I don’t know how to get it back but like I say relationships are key to me,” Smith said. “So whenever they do get that receiver coach I will need to build my relationship a little more on them so I can actually have a great feel and a comfortability with the whole program once again.”

McClendon was a vital relationship for Smith as his future position coach. What does his current state of connection now feel like for him with the staff?

“Coach Kirby he hits me up day in and day out,” Smith said. “The assistant receiver coach, Coach CJ [Germany], he’s done a good job reaching out to me. But they will have to step it up. I will have to say. Definitely.”

He wasn’t able to link up with McClendon or Smart over the weekend. That will be a subject of great interest to him moving forward.

“I will need to know who that receiver coach will end up being,” Smith Jr. said.

What are the main selling points now with Georgia?

The Bulldogs are fortunate here in that Smith is quite mature for his age. He’s overcome some adversity in his life and he has two strong parents who have provided a great center and a great home for him growing up.

He was getting quite cozy with the ‘Dawgs but there is still a lot that he values about the program with McClendon’s departure.

Close to home. It is the home state. He has got family everywhere in Georgia. The location was ideal.

“Pretty much the same thing,” he said. “Winning culture. Want to still be comfortable with the program. Winning culture. Keeping Kirby high on my board. Just communicating with everybody. Just having relationships all around.”

Smith even admitted that the online predictions were right. Georgia was high on his board and pretty much the team to beat with McClendon.

“They were high on my board but now I’ll have to kind of shuffle around,” he said. “See what other [schools] have to offer. But Georgia is still high on my board.”

He’s also very well aware of what it feels like to be inside Sanford Stadium wearing the red and black on a Saturday night.

“Just the atmosphere,” he said. “And I want to win. At the end of the day, I love winning. I can see myself winning if I do go there.”

He has not yet set any official visits but does plan to take visits again soon once the dead periods open up.

Travis Smith Jr. has a name in mind for the next WRs coach for Georgia

Smith was asked a question that’s been on DawgNation’s mind since the McClendon news drop.

There’s a lot of support for Hines Ward to get the job given what that all-time great has done on Saturdays and Sundays. He was asked if a hire like that would move the needle for him.

But Ward’s game as a Bulldog was back in 1997. He then went on to four Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl MVP award with the Steelers before he retired in 2011.

That was when most of the prospects of today were about four or five years old.

Does a big name like Ward bring a lot of instant respect to the up-and-coming receivers of today? Smith was asked that question, but his response took that a “DGD” turn in another direction.

Smith gave a word of support to his private position trainer. That would be another all-time great in Terrence Edwards.

“Yeah but actually, it would be great to see Terrence Edwards as well,” Smith Jr. said. “Being that new step up. Where Terrence has put his [stamp] into the Georgia infrastructure, it is amazing. All the records he has set. People know him, but the things that he’s done that would be great to follow up through his track and maybe beat those records.”

Could that help catch Georgia right back up with where things were with McClendon as his future coach?

“Oh yeah,” he said. “Definitely. For sure. Due to fact that I already train with coach Terrence Edwards and the fact that we already have a great relationship. He’s been training me for couple of years. That would be awesome. But I’m curious to see what they will do.”

McClendon’s loss wasn’t just felt by Smith. Milton High 4-star CJ Wiley has NFL bloodlines. He also shared his thoughts on what the loss of McClendon meant to him.

Wiley has talked about potentially teaming up with Georgia TE commitment Ethan Barbour and Smith to form an “unstoppable” trio on the same college team.

4-star WR Travis Smith Jr. of Westlake High School was one of the standout receivers that competed at the Under Armour Next Atlanta camp at Carrollton High School on February 18, 2024. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

