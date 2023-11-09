Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.
Brock Bowers return grows more likely, Ole Miss lineman reportedly …
Nolan Smith to be guest picker on College GameDay
Kirby Smart shares where he still wants to see Carson Beck improve: …
Georgia defensive backs not suprised about breakout performance from …
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint’s favorite Georgia football memory explains …
Don't miss breaking news!
Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy.
California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.