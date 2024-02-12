clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Travis Smith Jr: Priority Georgia football WR target outlines the thinking …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 4-star WR Travis Smith Jr. of Westlake High School in Atlanta. He ranks as the nation’s No. 25 WR and the No. 196 overall …
Jeff Sentell
5-star LB Tyler Atkinson on Georgia football: ‘They truly want me to be …
This Sentell’s Intel rep is all about the latest with 5-star rising junior LB Tyler Atkinson at Grayson High in Metro Atlanta. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 LB and the No. …
Jeff Sentell
Sentell’s Intel: Does a quiet National Signing Day take anything away from …
This Sentell’s Intel rep takes a good look at the Georgia football recruiting class on the last day of the term for the 2024 cycle.
Jeff Sentell
Georgia football has given 5-star David Sanders Jr. a clear message: “You …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 5-star OT David Sanders Jr. at Providence Day in Charlotte. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 OT and the No. 2 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
Former Bulldog Robert Geathers on 5-star prospect David Sanders Jr: ‘I’ve …
This Sentell’s Intel rep shares a strong scouting report and the latest with 5-star prospect David Sanders Jr. up in North Carolina. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 OT and the …
Jeff Sentell
Ladd McConkey rising NFL Draft stock should get another boost after …

Mike Griffith
Georgia football excited to see Oscar Delp continue to be 'that guy' …

Connor Riley
4 parting shots Kirk Herbstreit's influence on Dylan Raiola flip

Mike Griffith
Mecole Hardman shines for Georgia football in Super Bowl win: 'He …

Connor Riley
5-star LB Tyler Atkinson on Georgia football: 'They truly want me to …

Jeff Sentell
