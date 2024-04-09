clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileFacebookVisit our Facebook page.InstagramVisit our Instagram page.

Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

ArticleArticle Latest Sentell's Intel
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Tyler Atkinson: What does Georgia’s top junior prospect like best about …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star junior LB Tyler Atkinson at Grayson High School. He ranks as the nation’s No.2 LB and the …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football recruiting: Ryan Montgomery’s new timeline adds a wrinkle …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star QB Ryan Montgomery. He ranks as the nation’s No. 15 QB and the No. 184 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
BREAKING: 4-star OL Mason Short commits to Georgia football
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star IOL Mason Short. He ranks as the nation’s No. 8 IOL and the No. 178 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Mason Short: The 4-star OL breaks down his upcoming commitment
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star IOL Mason Short. He ranks as the nation’s No. 8 IOL and the No. 178 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
BREAKING: 4-star QB Matt Zollers has made his college decision
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star QB Matt Zollers. He ranks as the nation’s No. 8 QB and the No. 78 overall prospect for 2025 …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: 5-star QB Julian Lewis addresses NIL rumors

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Dillon Bell ‘sets a standard’ for Georgia football wide receiver room …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Joenel Aguero impresses Georgia teammates with strong spring practice …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart, Georgia show the way for Florida State Orange Bowl …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

WATCH: Brett Thorson narrating Georgia football highlights will get …

Connor Riley
Leave a Comment