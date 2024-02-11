clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileFacebookVisit our Facebook page.InstagramVisit our Instagram page.

Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

ArticleArticle Latest Sentell's Intel
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Sentell’s Intel: Does a quiet National Signing Day take anything away from …
This Sentell’s Intel rep takes a good look at the Georgia football recruiting class on the last day of the term for the 2024 cycle.
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football has given 5-star David Sanders Jr. a clear message: “You …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 5-star OT David Sanders Jr. at Providence Day in Charlotte. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 OT and the No. 2 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Former Bulldog Robert Geathers on 5-star prospect David Sanders Jr: ‘I’ve …
This Sentell’s Intel rep shares a strong scouting report and the latest with 5-star prospect David Sanders Jr. up in North Carolina. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 OT and the …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Sentell’s Intel: What the GPS says about the big turns up ahead for the …
This Sentell’s Intel rep takes a look at the twists and turns up ahead for the 2025 Georgia football recruiting class.
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Sentell’s Intel: Why recruiting plus retention rankings are now a big tell …
This Sentell’s Intel rep takes a look at what recruiting rankings will even mean two or three years from now. It also advances a theory about what constitutes a …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

4 parting shots Kirk Herbstreit’s influence on Dylan Raiola flip

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football glad to have a confident competitor in quarterback …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia basketball battling premium paid programs, working to …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart keeps Georgia drama short-lived in complex world of …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

ESPN says Georgia-Texas game will have ‘Heisman Trophy implications’ …

Connor Riley
Leave a Comment