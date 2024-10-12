Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.
Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart speaks candidly about desire to …
Things to know: Georgia, Tennessee counting on home field advantages; …
Kirk Cousins dons Spike Squad pads on University of Georgia campus
Georgia football-Mississippi State game time, TV Channel, how to …
Kirby Smart uses Netflix, and not upsets, as motivation for Georgia …