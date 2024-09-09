Sentell’s Intel: The nine most intriguing recruits Georgia football hosted in the home opener against Tennessee Tech
4-star UGA tight end commitment Ethan Barour was in Athens for the Tennessee Tech game on Sunday, September 7, 2025 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
4-star Georgia football IOL commitment Dontrell Glover was in Athens for the Tennessee Tech game on Sunday, September 7, 2025 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
3-star Georgia WR commitment Landon Roldan was in Athens for the Tennessee Tech game on Sunday, September 7, 2025 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
4-star Class of 2025 Lee County RB Ousmane Kromah was back in Athens for the Tennessee Tech game on Sunday, September 7, 2025 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
4-star Class of 2026 safety prospect Justice Fitzpatrick was in Athens for the Tennessee Tech game on Sunday, September 7, 2025 in Athens, Georgia.
Fitzpatrick is the younger brother of Alabama great and NFL All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick. Kirby Smart coached his older brother when he was in college. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
4-star Class of 2025 Georgia Tech commitment Damola Ajidahun in Athens for the Tennessee Tech game on Sunday, September 7, 2025 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Class of 2025 Florida DL commitment Jeremiah McCloud was in Athens for the Tennessee Tech game on Sunday, September 7, 2025 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
4-star Class of 2026 Sprayberry High cornerback prospect Jorden Edmonds was back in Athens for the Tennessee Tech game on Sunday, September 7, 2025 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Tennessee LB commitment Christian Gass was in Athens for the Tennessee Tech game on Sunday, September 7, 2025 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
4-star Eastside High (Covington, Ga.) 4-star LB Christian Gass was in Athens for the Tennessee Tech game on Sunday, September 7, 2025 in Athens, Georgia.
3-star Class of 2026 South Carolina IOL target Desmond Green was back in Athens for the Tennessee Tech game on Sunday, September 7, 2025 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
4-star Class of 2026 DB Blake Stewart was in Athens for the Tennessee Tech game on Sunday, September 7, 2025 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
4-star Class of 2026 CB Jorden Edmonds was in Athens for the Tennessee Tech game on Sunday, September 7, 2025 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Class of 2026 IOL target Desmond Green returned to Athens for the Tennessee Tech game on Sunday, September 7, 2025 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Class of 2026 DT prospect Nicquayvion Simmons was in Athens for the Tennessee Tech game on Sunday, September 7, 2025 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
5-star Georgia football EDGE commitment Isaiah Gibson was in Athens for the Tennessee Tech game on Sunday, September 7, 2025 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.
The Georgia football program welcomed a host of recruits in the 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028 classes for the home opener against Tennessee Tech on September 8, 2024 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)