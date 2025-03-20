This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star WR Brady Marchese at Cartersville High. He’s the nation’s No. 47 WR and the No. 411 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 63 WR and No. 420 overall.

CARTERSVILLE -- When one goes to write a story about an under-the-radar-wide receiver, there are a few questions to get answered.

Georgia has a track record panning for under-the-radar receivers in North Georgia and coming away with gold.

For the Dawgs and 3-star Brady Marchese, perhaps the biggest question was why they took the nation’s No. 47 or 63 (depending on the service) WR so early in this cycle.

Ladd McConkey was offered weeks before the late signing day in 2020. Landon Roldan didn’t get his offer until the summer prior to his senior year. Marchese was offered in January. He committed to the Dawgs last Saturday at a practice visit.

Why? How?

Those answers come as soon as one gets into Purple Hurricane territory at Cartersville High. The stat sheet and a few metrics flash obvious signs of an SEC receiver:

6 feet, 1 inches and 185 pounds

22 mph recorded speed in-game on the GPS

Playing big versus Top 5 teams (130 yards against Cedartown and a P4 secondary; 180 yards and three TDs against eventual state champ North Oconee)

Marchese ran a 4.40 laser two years and 15 pounds ago at Coastal Carolina

44 catches for 1,051 yards and 11 TDs as a junior

One teacher at Cartersville called him that “fast little thing.” The strength coach made a good joke about Marchese needing to do some curls first so he’ll look jacked in the photo shoot.

The new UGA commitment with a unique last name of Italian heritage (Mar-Kee-Zee) didn’t have the time for those curls, but still looked like he never skipped arm day.

Then there were the buzz words that a poll of four members of the coaching staff had to say about him.

“Charisma.”

“Fire.”

“Goes right after everybody’s best player.”

“Toughest guy in the room.”

“Wants to surround himself with the best players and the best coaches.”

“Not in love with all the recruitment stuff.”

“Can make plays for us in the flow of the game without having to feed him the ball.”

“Gets better every year and got better throughout last year but still has a lot of room to get better and a high ceiling.”

“Humble heart and a great servant leader for our kids.”

“Makes an impact on the game when he’s blocking. He doesn’t have to get the ball.”

“He’s going to make an impact. He’s going to earn the other team’s respect. He will not be disrespected.”

The Hurricanes had a 3-star DB last season that signed with Ohio State. That’s about as good as it gets, but 6-foot-4 Jordyn Woods covered him once last year.

Once. He never did again.

3-star Cartersville HS wide receiver prospect Brady Marchese was an early take for Georgia in the Class of 2026. He had 44 catches for 1,051 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

“He’s played the ‘X’ for us,” Cartersville coach Conor Foster said, “I think we’ll be able to move him around some this year. I think he’s the kind of kid who can play inside or outside. He’s so physical. I think what really sets him apart is his physical play. He really blocks his tails off.”

“He’s the type of ball who catches the ball and gets vertical in the quick game. I think he’s the guy who adds value in special teams. He’s just a football player, man. He’s a tough guy. If you blew the whistle and said give me the whistle and give me the toughest guy in the room right now in the middle of the logo, Brady’s the kind of kid that jumps up there first and will fight anybody that shows up.”

“That’s what you want in a football player, but it is hard to find in a wide receiver.”

It gets harder and harder to find kids that love ball. That love to compete. That’s a private worry for Kirby Smart and the Georgia staff these days. There’s not enough kids that love ball, no matter how talented they might be.

The future early enrollee is one of those players and he’s also the type of player who can average almost 24 yards for every one of his 44 catches last fall.

Foster called upon Cartersville trying to hang in there with North Oconee. The Titans went 15-0 last fall, but only gave up an average of 9.4 points per game. They beat Cartersville 28-26, but saw Marchese score three times on their defense.

There was one team in those 15 games (Eastside) that scored more touchdowns on the Titans than Marchese did.

“I just think you look at a couple of plays against North Oconee,” Foster said. “We’re down a couple of scores there in the third quarter. When you’re in that situation you don’t call plays, you call players. We go right to Brady and he gets us right back in the game with two electric scores.”

“Running away from guys that have big-time Power 4 offers. I think you just look at the biggest games and the biggest moments. That is when he shines the brightest. That’s when you really can elevate that star status. I think Georgia certainly values guys that can play in those types of environments.”

It becomes an avalanche of scouting intel. The sort that Georgia finds first in the state and cherishes and values them as much as any 5-star its signs.

It fosters a much more educated question: How could Georgia not hawk this guy down early and try to get him to commit as soon as it could?

As it turns out, the Dawgs made that known to Marchese before his practice visit last weekend.

“I think like maybe two or three days before I went down there they texted me and they texted our receiver coach and said ‘How are we going to get him to commit to the Dawgs?’ and I saw that and I sent it to my Dad and he was like ‘Dude that would be awesome’ and we had already planned to go down to that spring practice anyway. That was already in the plans for sure.”

“I just think that after he said that and then me also like being interested in them a lot, too. That’s what pushed me to do this. For sure.”

Brady Marchese: The moment he had to commit to Georgia football

Receivers coach James Coley has been a revelation for wide receiver recruiting at Georgia. He gets after it and gets it done. That was evident by what he did bringing in at least four or five receivers more talented in the 2025 recruiting class than the guys the Dawgs had on the field in 2024.

When he went up to visit Marchese at Cartersville back in January, there was something he had to see aside from all those metrics and his game film.

DawgNation basically did this week what Coley did in January. That’s when Georgia made up his mind about Marchese being an anytime take for the class. To be one of the “How do we get you to commit to the Dawgs?’” level targets.

He spoke to Foster and the rest of the Cartersville staff. He learned all about that “toughest guy in the room” and all those stories.

“Coach Coley told me what he likes to hear is he likes to talk to coaches,” Marchese said. “If they say that the kid is not a competitor or things like that, he’s just going to walk right out.”

The Cartersvile staff let it be known their receiver might be the toughest guy to go to that logo, among other things.

The best of those might have been from last season. That’s when somehow word-of-mouth or social media or Instagram Live got out the following message: A Cedartown player made an ill-advised statement that Marchese wouldn’t get five yards that night.

When Marchese heard that, the word incensed would apply to describe his mood. He was hyper-focused all week.

The newest Georgia Bulldog commitment finished that contest with five catches for 131 yards. The big highlight was a 50/50 ball in the end zone.

“I’ll get a little chirpy on the field,” Marchese said. “That’s for sure. I’m not going to let anyone just run me down and not say something. I’ll say something, but I definitely just let me game do the talking. Like if someone’s talking something to me, then I’ll show them what they want to see for sure.”

3-star Cartersville HS wide receiver prospect Brady Marchese was an early take for Georgia in the Class of 2026. He had 44 catches for 1,051 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Why did Brady Marchese choose Georgia football so early?

While we hope to have established why the Bulldogs would want Marchese in this class, there’s another question to resolve.

Why did Marchese want to be a Dawg? Especially so early? NIL has yet to be discussed. His official visit won’t be until June 6.

He said that Georgia Tech and West Virginia should be seen as the two teams he was also strongly considered with UGA.

Yet when he went up to Georgia’s first padded practice last Saturday, there was no plan to commit.

“I did not,” he said. “It was a thought. For sure. Like me and my Mom and Dad talked about it on the way up there. Just to say like, if it feels right. Then do it.”

“But I saw enough. I committed right after practice.”

The way that the Bulldogs practiced sealed his commitment.

“I’d probably say just halfway,” Marchese said. “Just seeing how Kirby runs things out there. That’s what definitely got me for sure.”

He doesn’t care about how close Athens is to Cartersville. He doesn’t care about wanting that move far away from home college experience.

Marchese just wanted what he saw at Georgia that day.

“It felt like home to me,” Marchese said. “For sure. The way they get after it. Nobody gets after it the way that Georgia does. Just the thing of playing against the best of the best every day.”

He told Smart at a practice meeting that he might have some news coming for him later. When Smart got to speak with him later, he echoed what the program had said in that text message.

“How are we going to get you to be a Dawg?” Smart told Marchese.

“I’m all in,” he replied.

That was it.

Check out his impressive junior film below:

