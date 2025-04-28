clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Sentell’s Intel: The ‘Wow’ recruiting stat for Georgia football from the …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting shares a few of those old-fashioned Bulldog “Points of Pride” from the 2025 NFL Draft related to the programs …
Jeff Sentell
Zech Fort: The Georgia football commit has decided to completely shut down …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star UGA football commit Zech Fort. He ranks as the nation’s No. 10 safety and No. 120 overall …
Jeff Sentell
4-star legacy Ekene Ogboko got priority treatment from Georgia football …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star North Carolina OL Ekene Ogboko. He ranks as the nation’s No. 3 IOL and the No. 36 overall …
Jeff Sentell
Georgia football commit Zech Fort is ready to shut down his recruiting: …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star UGA football commit Zech Fort. He ranks as the nation’s No. 10 safety and No. 120 overall …
Jeff Sentell
Kealan Jones: There’s a long list of things to love about the latest …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star safety Kealan Jones. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 safety and No. 454 overall prospect …
Jeff Sentell
Detroit GM: Georgia practices ‘unlike anything else,’ selects 3 …

Mike Griffith
Georgia football winners and losers following the 2025 NFL Draft

Connor Riley
Georgia basketball lands Saint Mary’s Jordan Ross via the transfer …

Connor Riley
Georgia football spring transfer portal takeaways as Bulldogs come …

Connor Riley
Georgia Football Podcast: The NFL draft reveals blueprint for Gunner …

Brandon Adams
