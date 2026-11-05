This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest on 5-star ZayQuan Dozier at Taylor County. He’s the nation’s No. 2 DL and the No. 7 overall prospect for 2029 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him No. 1 at DL and No. 3 overall.

ZayQuan Dozier, the state’s top-rated sophomore, has already built a connection with UGA.

Ask him what he likes the most about the Dawgs.

“The love,” he said.

It is way early. He’s a 2029 prospect, but this week he was asked where the Dawgs sit for him right now.

“Too early right now, but as of now, number one,” he said.

That’s not something to ignore here. Some out there might read that and say, wake me up in the fall of 2028.

That would be short-sighted with a player of this caliber. This already feels like how UGA distinguished itself early with DLs Travon Walker in 2019 and Elijah Griffin in 2025.

Both were early in-state 5-stars from some of the deeper shades of red clay in Middle and South Georgia. Taylor has already made a name for himself as one of the top five sophomores in the nation, not just in Georgia.

“Georgia has done a really good job in building a relationship with him already,” Taylor County coach Jess Devoursney said. “They don’t want him to leave the state. I know that. They want him to be a Bulldog.”

The way he covers grass at 6 feet, 5 inches and 275 pounds in some of his sophomore tape below is different.

What does he want his film to say about him?

“My film says I’m a damn good player on and off the field,” Dozier said.

He currently has 60 tackles, 28 QB pressures, 19 TFLs and five sacks so far this season.

“He’s physical, he’s big and he’s explosive,” Devoursney said. “He hunts the ball and his motor is like no other. That’s the scouting report on him. He’s a dangerous guy.”

The Taylor County staff clocked him at 18 mph on a GPS so far this fall. That’s a wow number for a 275-pound DL in the tenth grade.

He’ll play across the line in a three-man, four-man and five-man front.

“He’s just a matchup problem, so we try to move him around,” Devoursney said. “Make sure the offense can’t really scheme him. But we also try to put him on different mismatches, but he can play anywhere. The only place where he’s learning how to play right now is on the outside.”

Dozier started as a freshman. His team also runs a single-wing offense where he plays tight end.

“He creates a really good down block for us,” Devoursney said. “He really moves it. Whatever you give him, he takes it to heart and wants to be good at it and just wants to help the team win.”

The elite DL has had a steep learning curve. Devoursney said that Dozier started playing football in the eighth grade.

“The mental side of him being a smarter football player and having a high football IQ has been the biggest improvements I’ve seen out of him this year,” Devoursney said.

4-star 2029 DL target ZayQuan Dozier was among a smattering of UGA recruits for the Florida game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, October 31, 2026. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

4-star Taylor County DL is the No. 1-rated college prospect in Georgia for the 2029 class. He took an unofficial visit to the Georgia-Western Kentucky game back on Saturday, September 12, 2026, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

That “love” ZayQuan Dozier feels from Georgia football

When asked to elaborate on that “love” and how the Dawgs show it, he spoke in great detail.

“Honestly, it’s the way the coaching staff has shown genuine love and interest in me, checked on me and is making me feel like I’m a priority that they want,” he said. “They make sure to stay in contact and let me know they believe in my abilities.”

They should.

“Everybody that we talk to around here and the other coaches we have faced, the thing is nobody thinks they can run the football on us,” Devoursney said. “The biggest thing is they saw we have a really good defensive line and he anchors it down.”

“People don’t know where he’s going to be. So it is kind of hard to game plan for us when we can put him in multiple positions up and down the line.”

Georgia’s staff views him as a DL, but they keep bringing up “the speed” that he already flashed on film early in his career at that size.

Defensive line coach Tray Scott has made a strong impression.

“I like his energy, the way he communicates and how he pushes his players to be great,” Dozier said. “I can tell that he really cares about developing his players on and off the field.”

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ZayQuan Dozier: He’s seen a lot of Georgia this fall

Devoursney said Dozier won’t be the first member of his family to play big-time college football. He said his uncle, Alphonso Carreker, also played on Saturdays. He was a standout DL for FSU in his time.

Dozier told DawgNation that he will be at Florida this weekend.

That said, Dozier has now seen the Dawgs three times this season, including last weekend at the Benz for Florida.

“What stood out to me most was the energy, physicality and how Georgia played together as a team,” he said. “I was impressed with the way they competed on both sides of the ball and how disciplined they were throughout the game.”

He went a little beyond that take, though.

It showed a little bit of appreciation for the “love” that he’s felt from UGA up to this point.

“The love and support that the people have for the players on both teams stood out,” he said. “Georgia has a good offense. Florida has a good defense. But you know them Dawgs are going to attack every time.”

That was a bit of the personality his team sees in him every day.

“That kid is probably one of the goofiest kids you will meet,” Devoursney said. “If you are sitting in a room with him and talking to him, you would never think that you are sitting next to the second-best or third-best player in the nation in the 2029 class. Just the way he talks. He’s a happy-go-lucky guy. He’s got a lot of energy. He likes cracking jokes. He’s got a little softer voice.”

“You’d just never believe he’s this absolute dude on the field. He just flips the switch. That’s just who he is. He’s always smiling and he’s got to be talking to somebody. He loves to talk. ... He fits in anywhere. People love him because he’s a fun guy to be around. He’ll keep you laughing. He’ll go out with you and go mudding. He’s just a funny cat to be around. He really is.”

Dozier also plays basketball for Taylor County. That is a good sign for him. It will increase his agility, footwork, and lateral quickness in the years to come as he puts on weight. If he’s already 275 pounds now, he should be around 315 pounds as a senior.

“To me, he’s going to be a monster,” Devoursney said. “I know kind of what people are trying to recruit him as. I think if you put 40 or 50 pounds on him, he’s still going to be able to move like that. I think the biggest thing for him is that weight room. If he can get in that weight room and perfect his craft playing on the D-line with his hands and his moves, he’s going to be dangerous. Like really really dangerous.”

“Just because of his motor. He can bend very well for a big guy already and he just gets after it.”

Weight room. Gets stronger. Keep improving his hands and his overall technique. That’s the recipe here.

“If he does all that, he’s going to be real hard to deal with,” Devoursney said. “About unblockable.”

He’s already starting to fall in love with the game, he said.

“If we’re doing a defensive line drill and he screws up 10 times, he’s not going to get out of that drill until he fixes it,” his coach said. “He wants to be great at this. He wants to make sure he does it right. He doesn’t want to let anybody down. That’s the type of kid he is.”

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4-star Taylor County DL is the No. 1-rated college prospect in Georgia for the 2029 class. He took an unofficial visit to the Georgia-Western Kentucky game back on Saturday, September 12, 2026, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Check out this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly Georgia football recruiting special below