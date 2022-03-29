Tomarrion Parker: Why Georgia still leads Alabama and Ohio State for the prized 4-star defender

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star Alabama DE/OLB target Tomarrion Parker. He ranks as the nation’s No. 10 DL and the No. 84 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ============================================================= There was a time last summer when North Carolina was the team to beat for 4-star EDGE prospect Tomarrion Parker. That was until Georgia surged in that recruiting chase last fall at the beginning of the season.

The Bulldogs have been his leader ever since that point. “I’ve always loved Georgia since I first got the offer,” he said recently. “I was always interested in how they played. They’ve definitely met every expectation I’ve had of them.” It sounds like Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State are the schools to watch here at this point.

That said, the Alabama defender from Central-Phenix City High still has the ‘Dawgs on top after his most recent visit. Pulling a talented player the Crimson Tide wants out of Alabama is always going to be a major undertaking. Why do the Bulldogs still lead? “Communication wise,” Parker said. “Alabama has been communicating with me well but Georgia’s recruitment communication is definitely much better. With coach [Chidera] Uzo-Diribe. With coach [Will] Muschamp and Kirby [Smart] there, they all do a great job of communicating and keeping up with my parents. With what they have got going on. With what their plans are for me.”

"Georgia also definitely does a great job of contacting my school. Making sure my grades are right. Making sure I am doing the right thing. They go the extra mile. That second mile. They are all about second-mile extra mile living which I like." Parker said that Georgia continues to ascend in his eyes. It was finally winning the big game, finally beating Alabama and finally winning that elusive national championship. It impressed him. But the Bulldogs have continued to flash their worth as a program at the NFL Combine and at Georgia's recent Pro Day. "Definitely the development," he said. "As you can see their players definitely went out and did their thing at the combine. This reflects how much hard work and effort they put into their players development-wise. It reflects how much time and work they put into their bodies at Georgia from the training and treatment." "Overall it is just a wealth of help for us as players. Which I really like. Then the family vibe you get from Georgia is amazing. Which I love."