Tyree Adams: 3-star New Orleans OL calls it a ‘blessing’ to feel like a recruiting ‘priority’ to Georgia

This rep has the latest with 3-star OT prospect Tyree Adams. He ranks as the nation's No. 44 OT and the No. 538 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.

NEW ORLEANS, La. -- Tyree Adams is a big fan of the way the University of Georgia is recruiting him right now. “I love it,” he said. “It is great. They are a top program. They are a very top program right now. It is just a blessing to be recruited by them.” The 6-foot-6, 285-pound rising senior said he feels like a priority to the Bulldogs at this time.

“Coach [Stacey] Searels has been doing and is doing a great job recruiting me,” he said. “Everything he does is spot-on solid and sound. He is great.” “He likes my athleticism. That’s what he tells me. He says I am lengthy and long and he is going to put weight on me. He just loves that about me. With some more weight on me, he feels I can do a lot with my athleticism.” Adams made this clear: He will give Georgia an official visit. He’s already got one OV set for Oct. 7 to Alabama.

The rising senior at St. Augustine in New Orleans was a right tackle a year ago. The program had a senior during the 2021 season who was on his way to play for Ole Miss. He now slides over to the left tackle spot for his senior year. Adams was also at G-Day earlier this spring. He made that trip for a lot of reasons. There were two that stood out: 1) To check out the program that is recruiting him as hard as any school; 2) To see his local training group partner Shone Washington. He wanted to also see the DT signee in the 2022 class take the field for the first time as a Bulldog. “That is a very disciplined football team,” Adams said of his G-Day trip. “They do everything soundly on the field. Even when they mess up, they are still hustling to the ball. They look to me like a bunch of guys ready to do whatever to help their team.” Georgia, he said, views him as a tackle but he’s not set on that. “It doesn’t matter to me,” Adams said.