Duce Robinson: What’s up next for the priority 5-star Georgia recruiting target?

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star TE Duce Robinson. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 TE and the No. 17 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================== LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Duce Robinson shrugged his shoulders Tuesday night after the Under Armour All-American Game. He only got two targets and no catches in the annual clash of some of the nation’s top prospects for the 2023 cycle.

He remains the biggest remaining target for Georgia in the 2023 signing class. The 5-star recruit out of Arizona left Camping World Stadium with a few big days in mind. In short, he’s thinking about: “First I am fixing to go home, you know? Play some basketball. Get myself back into basketball shape. If I’m able to take some visits. Hopefully, I will be able to take some visits.”

His upcoming 18th birthday weekend comes in two weeks. He will turn 18.

He also has a trip to Hawaii planned for that weekend of the 19th. That’s for the Polynesian Bowl. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Robinson said on Tuesday night that he may or may not sign on February 1 on the Wednesday of the traditional signing period.

He had a great experience this week in Orlando. The DawgNation reader will be able to learn, in subsequent stories this week, just how he feels about the ‘Dawgs. The big thing he said at the Under Armour All-American Media Day event back on December 29 was that he notices a closeness among the 2023 signees at Georgia. He saw that on his visits. He saw that with the team when he took his official visit for the Kent State game back when nobody had an idea what the 2022 season had in store for this roster. Well, that was the same thing in Orlando. He’s fully convinced that there is something different about the guys on the way to play for Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs.

“I’ve been able to meet a lot of their commits that I might have known before,” he said. “Through mutual friends and everything. But now being able to be around them. To be able to talk to them. To interact with them. They are really building something special.” We got the feeling this week that relationships are key criteria for Robinson. He described himself as a “relationship person” this week in Orlando. He did check out the Peach Bowl classic against Ohio State. “It was insane,” he said. He had his eye on all the bowl games over the week in Orlando, including the two semifinal thrillers. “To see Georgia pull that off,” he said. “To be able to pull that off? It was crazy.”