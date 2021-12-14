Early Signing Period: Georgia football 2022 recruiting class commits, signees, live updates

The early signing period begins on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Below you can find information on the 2022 commitments, signees, targets as well as live updates on the Georgia recruiting class.

Georgia enters the day with the No. 2 overall class in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Georgia is battling Alabama and Texas A&M for the nation’s top recruiting class.

Georgia football 2022 recruiting live updates, latest news

11 a.m. update, Tuesday Dec. 14: This will be updated as news and signees roll in on Wednesday. Georgia is set to learn where 4-star wide receiver Chandler Smith will go at 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The former Florida commit is one of the fastest prospects in the country. He was at Georgia this past weekend, along with fellow former Florida commits Julian Humphrey and Shemar James. Humphrey is committed to Georgia, while James will announce on Wednesday.