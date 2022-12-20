Early Signing Period: Georgia football 2023 recruiting class commitments, signees, targets, live updates

Georgia enters the early signing period with 23 public commitments and the No. 2 overall ranked class. The Bulldogs are expecting to add a couple of high-priority targets into the fold.

The early signing period begins on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Below you can find information on the 2023 commitments, signees, targets as well as live updates on the Georgia recruiting class.

Georgia is unlikely to catch Alabama for the No. 1 recruiting class, as the Crimson Tide are in a position to add 5-star prospects James Smith and Qua Russaw, but it is the recruiting silly season there are bound to be a number of twist and turns throughout the day.

The Bulldogs already have several members of the 2023 recruiting class practicing at the moment. AJ Harris, Raylen Wilson, CJ Allen, Tyler Williams, Anthony Evans, Yazeed Haynes, Gabe Harris, Lawson Luckie and Jamaal Jarrett are in Athens and practicing with the Bulldogs as they prep for the College Football Playoff. The group won’t practice with the team when they move to Atlanta, but they make up most of Georgia’s early enrollees..

Georgia football recruiting 2023 signees:

Georgia football recruiting 2023 commitments

Samuel M’Pemba: 4-star edge rusher/ IMG Academy/ Saint Louis, Mo./ No. 34 overall player/ No. 4-ranked Edge Rusher/No. 9 player in Florida.

AJ Harris: 4-star cornerback/Central/ Phenix City, Ala./No. 37 overall player/No. 3 ranked cornerback/No. 4 player in Alabama

Joenel Aguero: 4-star safety/St. John’s Prep/Danvers, Ma./No. 43 overall player/No. 4 ranked safety/No. 2 player in Massachusetts

Raylen Wilson: 4-star inside linebacker/Lincoln High School/Tallahassee, Fla./No. 49 overall player/No. 3 ranked linebacker/No. 11 player in Florida

Monroe Freeling: 4-star offensive tackle/Oceanside Collegiate Academy/ Mount Pleasant, S.C./No. 57 overall player/No. 6 offensive tackle/No. 1 player in South Carolina

Troy Bowles: 4-star inside linebacker/Jesuit/Tampa, Fla./No. 70 overall player/No. 5 inside linebacker/No. 14 player in Florida

Gabe Harris: 4-star edge rusher/IMG Academy/Valdosta, Ga./No. 77 overall player/No. 10 edge rusher/ No. 16 player in Florida

Tyler Williams: 4-star wide receiver/Lakeland/Lakeland, Fla./No. 84 overall player/No. 13 wide receiver/No. 18 player in Florida

CJ Allen: 4-star inside linebacker/Lamar County High School/Barnesville, Ga./No. 99 overall player/No. 9 inside linebacker/No. 5 player in Georgia

Bo Hughley: 4-star offensive tackle/Langston Hughes High School/Fairburn, Ga./No. 112 overall player/No. 9 offensive tackle/No. 7 player in Georgia

Pearce Spurlin: 4-star tight end/South Walton High School/Santa Rosa Beach Fla./No. 118 overall player/No. 4 tight end/No. 28 player in Florida

Lawson Luckie: 4-star tight end/Norcross High School/Norcross, Ga./No. 149 overall player/No. 9 tight end/No. 11 player in Georgia

Raymond Cottrell: 4-star wide receiver/Milton High School/Milton Fla./No. 151 overall player/No. 23 wide receiver/No. 35 player in Florida

Roderick Robinson: 4-star running back/Lincoln High School/San Diego, Calif/No. 160 overall player/No. 9 running back/No. 11 player in California

Jamaal Jarrett: 4-star defensive tackle/Grimsley High School/Greensboro, N.C./No. 172 overall player/No. 18 defensive lineman/No. 4 player in North Carolina

Chris Peal: 4-star cornerback/Providence Day School/Charlotte, NC/No. 174 overall player/No. 23 cornerback/No. 5 player in North Carolina

Kelton Smith: 4-star offensive lineman/Carver High School/Columbus, Ga./No. 207 overall player/No. 14 interior offensive lineman/No. 17 player in Georgia

Anthony Evans: 4-star wide receiver/Judson High School/Converse, Texas/No. 210 overall player/No. 28 wide receiver/No. 37 player in Texas

Justyn Rhett: 4-star cornerback/Bishop Gorman/Las Vegas, Nev./No. 299 overall player/ No. 36 cornerback/No. 3 player in Nevada

Yazeed Haynes: 4-star wide receiver/North Penn/Lansdale, Pa./No. 306 overall player/No. 41 wide receiver/No. 6 player in Pennslyvania

Joshua Miller: 3-star offensive lineman/ Life Chrisitan Academy/Colonial Heights, Va./No. 592 overall player/No. 50 interior offensive lineman/No. 14 player in Virginia

Jamal Meriweather: 3-star offensive lineman/Brunswick High School/Brunswick, Ga./No. 770 overall player/No. 50 offensive tackle/No. 76 player in Georgia

Peyton Woodring: 3-star kicker/Ascension Episcopal/Lafayette, La./No. 1739 overall player/No. 2 kicker/No. 61 player in Louisiana

2023 Georgia football recruiting targets

Damon Wilson: 5-star edge rusher/Venice High School/Venice, Fla./No. 17 overall player/No. 2 edge rusher/No. 4 player in Florida/Announcing on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Duce Robinson: 5-star tight end/Pinnacle High School/Phoenix, Az./No. 21 overall player/No. 1 tight end/No. 1 player in Arizona/Will not sign until February

Jordan Hall: 4-star defensive lineman/Westside High School/Jacksonville, Fla./No. 56 overall player/No. 6 defensive lineman/No. 13 player in Florida/Announcing on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Walker Lyons: 4-star tight end/Folsom High School/Folsom Calif./No. 128 overall player/No. 7 tight end/No. 10 player in California/Will not sign until February

Daniel Harris: 4-star cornerback/Gulliver Prep/Miami Fla./No. 165 overall player/No. 21 cornerback/No. 39 player in Florida/Will sign and announce on Wednesday, Dec. 21

Kyron Jones/3-star athlete/Charlotte Chrisitan/Charlotte, NC/No. 738 overall player/No. 29 athlete/No. 20 player in North Carolina/Will sign and announce on Wednesday, Dec. 21

Georgia football 2023 recruiting position breakdown

QB: 0

RB: 1

WR: 4

TE: 2

OL: 5

DL: 3

LB: 3

DB: 4

K/P: 1

Georgia football 2022 recruiting commits geographic breakdown

Georgia: 6

Florida: 5

North Carolina: 2

Texas 1

Alabama: 1

Louisiana: 1

South Carolina: 1

Massachusetts: 1

California: 1

Nevada: 1

Missouri: 1

Pennsylvania: 1

Australia: 1

