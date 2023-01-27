Ellis Robinson IV: The sincere reason why the nation’s No. 1 junior CB will make his commitment on February 1
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star junior CB Ellis Robinson IV. He’s the No. 1 CB and No. 13 overall on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Consensus has him as the No. 1 corner and No. 7 for 2024. Rivals has him rated at No. 5 among corners and No. 59 overall.
Ellis Robinson IV will have some very important names on his mind next Wednesday. That will be February 1. That’s the traditional National Signing Day for the class of 2023.
Ellis Robinson III. His father will be one.
Ellis Robinson Jr. The same goes for his late grandfather.
Sharlenia Robinson. His late grandmother will also be a part of that special day.
That’s because the 5-star cornerback chose to commit on February 1 for those three special reasons. He is doing so to honor his father and also the memories of his father’s parents.
“The month of February means a lot to my father,” Ellis Robinson IV told DawgNation. “He lost both his parents in February. His father in 1998 and [his]mom in 2017. I just wanna give him something to be happy and proud about in February. His father meant a lot to him and supported him throughout his football career. I never got the chance to meet him but he tells me all the time how proud he would have been of me.”
Doesn’t matter where he goes. He’s going to thrive with a skill set that touts him and his incredible wingspan for a 6-foot-1 cornerback and an attitude like that.
Why is he ready now? Well, that’s another bit tip of the hat to his family here.
“My parents have done a great job of slowing me down early in the process,” Robinson added. “They insisted I take my time and go see all of my schools of interest. After doing that you start to get a feeling of where your heart is and that’s home for me.”
Robinson transferred to IMG Academy after his sophomore season to play for boarding school powerhouse IMG Academy in South Florida.
“I’ve matured a lot since my freshman year so I see things differently now and I’m able to sit with my parents and have great conversations about how I feel and what school checks all the boxes.
The decision will drop on Wednesday. While the remaining class of 2023 targets will sign their college letters of intent. What was the biggest single factor for Robinson here in this decision?
“Feeling comfortable and the relationships I have with the coaches,” Ellis Robinson IV told DawgNation. “All the football stuff don’t matter if that’s not there.”