National Signing Day: Georgia football 2023 recruiting class live updates, commits and signees

The Georgia football program will see some of its top targets announce their college plans on Wednesday as a part of 2023 National Signing Day. Below you can find live updates on the day, as well as the latest on Georgia’s signees and commitments. Georgia has the No. 2 ranked signing class for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Among the top targets to watch include Duce Robinson, Walker Lyons, Jamal Meriweather and Ellis Robinson. Georgia football live updates on 2023 National Signing Day

6 a.m. update: While there may not be as many fireworks compared to past years, there is plenty of mystery as to what is in store for Georgia on Wednesday. We know that Kirby Smart won’t be having a press conference on Wednesday. That speaks in part to the fact that Georgia isn’t expected to be active in signing players. Offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather was the only committed Bulldog to not sign during the early signing period and is expected to follow through on Wednesday. Two top 2023 targets could make their decisions known on Wednesday. They could also elect to extend their recruitment past the start of National Signing Day. Both play the tight end position, as Georgia has made strong recruiting efforts for 5-star tight end Duce Robinson and 4-star prospect Walker Lyons. Robinson is from Phoenix and is considering Georgia, USC and Texas. But Robinson is also a highly-touted baseball prospect as well, which explains why Robinson may not sign and continue his recruitment. He has recently worked out for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. The MLB draft is not until July and Robinson could wait until after that event has been held to finalize his plans. As for Lyons, he is considering Utah, BYU and USC, along with Georgia. But we already know he won’t play college football next season, as he is set to partake in his Mormon mission. Lyons is not set to arrive at a school until 2024.

Neither has announced their plans as far as a possible commitment time for Wednesday. Georgia will learn about a commitment from a 5-star prospect it covets on Wednesday, as 2024 5-star cornerback Ellis Robinson will announce his decision between 1:30 p.m. ET and 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Robinson is the No. 1 overall ranked cornerback for the 2024 recruiting cycle. Entering the day, Georgia has the No. 2 ranked recruiting class for the 2023 cycle and the No. 1 ranking for the 2024 recruiting class. Georgia signed most of its class in December, inking 25 high school prospects. Georgia also brought in transfers RaRa Thomas, Dominic Lovett and Smoke Bouie as well. Georgia football targets on 2023 National Signing Day 5-star Duce Robinson, tight end, Pinnacle, Az., 6-foot-6, 225 pounds: On3 Consensus: No. 23 overall, No. 1 at his position, No. 1 player in Arizona. 247Sports Composite: 17/1/1. On3 raw: 23/1/1. Rivals: 25/1/1. ESPN: 40/1/1. 247Sports raw: 19/1/1. *Not expected to sign. Unknown if he will commit on Wednesday. Considering: Georgia, USC, Texas, MLB 4-star Walker Lyons, tight end, Folsom, Calif., 6-foot-4, 225 pounds: On3 Consensus: No. 119 overall, No. 7 at his position, No. 10 player in California. 247Sports Composite: 123/5/10. On3 raw: 240/13/15. Rivals: 102/4/8. ESPN: 117/2/9. 247Sports raw: 156/9/11. *Will not arrive on campus until the summer of 2024. Unknown if he will commit or sign on Wednesday. Considering: Georgia, Utah, USC, BYU 5-star 2024 Ellis Robinson, cornerback, New Haven, Ct., (attends IMG Academy) 6-foot-1, 185 pounds: On3 Consensus: No. 7 overall, No. 1 at his position, No. 1 player in Florida. 247Sports Composite: 13/1/6. On3 raw: 2/1/1. Rivals: 59/5/16. ESPN: 5/2/2. 247Sports raw: 8/1/3. Expected to commit between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Georgia football 2023 commitments

3-star Jamal Meriweather, offensive tackle, Brunswick, Ga., 6-foot-6, 285 pounds: On3 Consensus: No. 626 overall, No. 38 at his position, No. 62 player in Georgia. 247Sports Composite: 474/30/51. On3 raw: 195/13/20. Unranked by Rivals. ESPN: unranked/42/40. 247Sports raw: unranked/32/44 Georgia football 2023 signees *Denotes early enrollees (Overall ranking/position ranking/state ranking) *5-star Damon Wilson, edge rusher(OLB for UGA), Venice, Fla., 6-foot-5, 235 pounds: On3 Consensus: No. 20 overall, No. 3 at his position, No. 5 player in Florida. 247Sports Composite: No. 20 overall, No. 3 at his position, No. 4 player in Florida. On3 raw: 22/5/5. Rivals: No. 11/3/4. ESPN: 35/4/11. 247Sports raw: 45/5/11. *5-star Jordan Hall, defensive lineman(DT for UGA), Jacksonville, Fla., 6-foot-3, 310 pounds: On3 Consensus: No. 25 overall, No. 4 at his position, No. 6 player in Florida. 247Sports Composite: 39/4/10. On3 raw: 13/2/2. Rivals: 16/4/6. ESPN: 152/11/37. 247Sports raw 12/2/3 *5-star Raylen Wilson, inside linebacker, Tallahassee, Fla., 6-foot-1, 225 pounds: On3 Consensus: No. 29 overall, No. 4 at his position, No. 7 player in Florida. 247Sports Composite: 27/3/7. On3 raw: 18/1/3. Rivals: 79/6/18. ESPN: 15/2/4. 247Sports raw: 21/2/5

*5-star Monroe Freeling, offensive tackle, Mount Pleasant, SC., 6-foot-7, 290 pounds: On3 Consensus: No. 32 overall, No. 5 at his position, No. 1 player in South Carolina. 247Sports Composite: 32/5/1. On3 raw: 7/1/1. Rivals: 53/5/1. ESPN: No. 56/5/1. 247Sports raw: 33/6/1. *4-star A.J. Harris, cornerback, Phenix City, Ala. 6-foot, 190 pounds: On3 Consensus: No. 39 overall, No. 3 at his position, No. 5 player in Alabama. 247Sports Composite: 41/3/5. On3 raw: 87/10/8. Rivals: 41/5/5. ESPN: 37/4/4. 247Sports raw: 27/2/1 *4-star Samuel M’Pemba, edge rusher(OLB for UGA), Saint Louis, Mo. (attended IMG Academy), 6-foot-3, 255 pounds: On3 Consensus: No. 44 overall, No. 6 at his position, No. 12 player in Florida. 247Sports Composite: 47/8/11. On3 raw: 136/15/27. Rivals: 10/2/2. ESPN: 33/3/9. 247Sports raw: 81/11/16 *4-star Joenel Aguero, safety, Danvers, Ma., 5-foot-11, 191 pounds: On3 Consensus: No. 47 overall, No. 3 at his position, No. 2 player in Massachusetts. 247Sports Composite: 37/3/2. On3 raw: 38/3/1. Rivals: 78/2/5. ESPN: 27/3/2/. 247Sports raw: 29/2/2 *4-star Gabe Harris, edge rusher (OLB for UGA), Valdosta, Ga. (attended IMG Academy), 6-foot-4, 245 pounds: On3 Consensus: No. 67 overall, No. 9 at his position, No. 16 player in Florida. 247Sports Composite: 65/12/16. On3 raw: 101/12/21. Rivals: 46/5/12. ESPN: 101/12/25. 247Sports raw: 96/13/20. *4-star Pearce Spurlin, tight end, Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., 6-foot-6, 240-pounds: On3 Consensus: No. 68 overall, No. 2 at his position, No. 17 player in Florida. 247Sports Composite: 76/2/19. On3 raw: 73/3/17. Rivals: 50/13/3. ESPN: 160/5/40. 247Sports raw: 105/5/25.

