Georgia football recruiting: What we’ve learned so far at the 2023 Under Armour All-American Game events

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with Georgia’s 2023 signees down in Orlando at the 2023 Under Armour All-American Game. The Bulldogs had eight signees at the event, but a couple of them elected not to participate. ========================================== LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Flying to the Disney footprint in late December and early January always brings flashbacks now.

Never more so than this week. Especially right after leaving Mercedes-Benz Stadium at close to 3 o’clock in the morning after that 42-41 final in Atlanta. Who could sleep after that? It felt like some folks were still in their seats at the stadium. Stunned. Still not believing what they just say. Duty called here. This correspondent had to board a flight four hours later to return to Orlando for the Under Armour All-American Game week.

It might have been not sleeping for a full 24-hour period, but the flashbacks kicked in hard watching the day’s first practice at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation The new 2023 Georgia signees were roaming across the same side-by-side fields upon which Lewis Cine and Nakobe Dean vowed they would “destroy” Alabama in 2019.

Well, they did. It was the same grass where Broderick Jones and Darnell Washington cut up like they grew up on the same street as kids. Cackling. Laughing. Where Sedrick Van Pran-Granger looked like an anchor of a national champion line in 2020. He was just that in 2022. Might even be again in 2023. But he said they could never block Jalen Carter. Not during the week. Not during games. He was an automatic double team. Those doubles didn’t help much back then either. And these were the same fields where Arian Smith looked as fast as any build than any kid at Disney could build at “Test Track” a few miles away.