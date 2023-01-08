Jordan “Big Baby” Hall: The story behind his viral “Money Drop” moment of the All-American Bowl

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star DL signee Jordan “Big Baby” Hall. He’s going to be quite the entertainer in Athens. ========================================== SAN ANTONIO, Tex. - The genesis of this specific story, we probably can say, starts with a future Bulldog watching Mykel Williams make a few sacks this season for Georgia.

The impressive young freshman DE from Columbus does a move where he flicks his hands and makes a specific gesture after a big play. The visual intends for the money to fall off his hands and float down like confetti. We’ve all seen Williams spotlight that gesture of late with a few of his recent sacks. Consider that to be the light bulb above the head for the bright idea Georgia All-American DL signee Jordan “Big Baby” Hall had yesterday at the 2023 All-American Bowl down in Texas.