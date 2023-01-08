Jordan “Big Baby” Hall: The story behind his viral “Money Drop” moment of the All-American Bowl
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star DL signee Jordan “Big Baby” Hall. He’s going to be quite the entertainer in Athens.
==========================================
SAN ANTONIO, Tex. - The genesis of this specific story, we probably can say, starts with a future Bulldog watching Mykel Williams make a few sacks this season for Georgia.
The impressive young freshman DE from Columbus does a move where he flicks his hands and makes a specific gesture after a big play.
The visual intends for the money to fall off his hands and float down like confetti. We’ve all seen Williams spotlight that gesture of late with a few of his recent sacks.
Consider that to be the light bulb above the head for the bright idea Georgia All-American DL signee Jordan “Big Baby” Hall had yesterday at the 2023 All-American Bowl down in Texas.
Hall is already a ‘Dawg and will be moving in this weekend after a successful rep-enhancing week out in Texas.
The 4-star DL is already close with Williams and several members of the 2022 class that play across the defensive line for Tray Scott at Georgia.
And he’s already a natural showman. During the NBC TV broadcast on Saturday, he shimmed and shook like no other player coming through the tunnel during the pregame introductions.
Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.
Jordan “Big Baby” Hall: The story behind the viral All-American Bowl play
Did that seem excessive? Or just the right kind of fun in a game that is now made for TV anyway?
As it turns out, Hall not only paid tribute to a future Georgia teammate. But he cleared it with his coaches prior to the game.
Hall came into the coach’s office hunting for some dollar bill singles. Then somebody asked him why.
“I’ve got an idea,” Hall said.
He sure did. The coaching staff figured it out from there. They told Hall whatever it was that he planned on doing to not do it unless the East was up by 14-0 points.
As it turned out, the East got up by 14 points faster than those 10 bills or so could get sweaty in Hall’s sock.
That was the coaching advice to Hall and he quickly followed suit.
“That was the really the primary goal for me going into the game,” he said. “Making one play. All I needed was one play and to throw the money and just have fun. That was really it.”
Hall also shared his prediction for the national championship game on Monday night.
“We’re going back-to-back,” he said. “That’s the goal. To go back-to-back. We’re fixing to have fun. We’re fixing to turn up Monday and Go ‘Dawgs. National championship. Back to back.”
And he has a message for the fans next year when he is on the field.
“We’re coming for a third one,” he said.
It should be quite a show. Look for Hall to break through and start making some of the same types of plays that Williams has done so far during his freshman year for the “Dawgs.
An unofficial poll of the East coaching staff after the game sought out the name of the one player they would want to build a team around on a dream roster from all of the All-Americans at the game.
Hall’s name was a popular choice. He was the leading vote-getter. Alabama signees Caleb Downs and Keon Keeley also picked up votes.
Georgia All-American IOL signee Kelton Smith also said that he would give his “Most Valuable ‘Dawg” award at the All-American Bowl to Hall as well.
We’re pretty sure that Monroe Freeling and Pearce Spurlin III would’ve also said the same thing.
That’s how impressive Hall was all week out in Texas.
Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with 2023 commits CJ Allen, AJ Harris and Jamaal Jarrett.
SENTELL’S INTEL
(check on the recent reads on DawgNation.com)
- Cover 4 on Georgia football: How many more national championship weeks like this one are coming?
- BREAKING: Nation’s No. 2 junior safety Peyton Woodyard had made his college decision
- The never-before-seen way (in Athens) the ‘Dawgs can sign ANOTHER All-American TE this year
- Peyton Woodyard: Decision day is here for the nation’s No. 2 junior safety (Preview)
- How in the world did the ‘Dawgs get in such a good position with 5-star TE Duce Robinson?
- Georgia recruiting: Even at less than half-strength, the ‘Dawgs stand tall at the All-American Bowl
- Jordan “Big Baby” Hall: The 2023 DL signee is tearing it up at the All-American Bowl this week
- Duce Robinson: What’s next for the 5-star target after the Under Armour All-American Game?
- Georgia football recruiting: What we learned about the six future ‘Dawgs at the Under Armour All-American Week
- Now is the time for Georgia’s signees to shine on the All-American stages
- PHOTOS: Check out Georgia’s Wednesday practice gearing up for Ohio State
- BREAKING: Priority DL target Jordan “Big Baby” Hall is now a Bulldog
- BREAKING: 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson is a ‘Dawg
- BREAKING: Electric North Carolina speedster Kyron Jones decides he will be a ‘Dawg
- AJ Harris: What DawgNation needs to know about its new 5-star signee
- Signing Day preview: The 12 Days of Christmas for the Georgia football recruiting class
- Roderick Robinson II: The stuff you don’t know about the next great RB at UGA is pretty special