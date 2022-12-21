Sam M’Pemba: What you need to know about Georgia football 4-star edge rusher

M’Pemba was a major recruiting win for first-year outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe. With Nolan Smith and Robert Beal moving on to the NFL, edge rusher was a critical position for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs picked up a big recruiting win this cycle when they secured the services of 4-star edge rusher Sam M’Pemba in December. The 2023 recruit is set to sign with Georgia on Wednesday as a part of the early signing period.

Breaking down Sam M’Pemba, Georgia football 2023 edge rusher commit

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 235

School: IMG Academy, Saint Louis, Mo.

Early enrollee: Yes

247Sports rankings: No. 66 overall, No. 9 edge rusher, No. 21 player in Florida, No. 36 in the composite, No. 6 edge rusher, No. 9 player in Florida

On3 rankings: No. 97 overall, No. 13 edge rusher, No. 15 player in Florida, No. 34 in the consensus, No. 4 edge rusher, No. 9 player in Florida

Rivals ranking: No. 8 overall, No. 1 edge rusher, No. 2 player in Florida

ESPN300 ranking: No. 29 overall, No. 2 edge rusher, No. 7 player in Florida

Finalists: Tennessee, Miami

All-American Game: Under Armour All-American Game

High school stats or honors: 20 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss

Sentell’s Intel on Sam M’Pemba: “Give him about a year or so to develop and practice to the standard in Athens. He’s athletic with great length. Given time the former tight end could provide what Nolan Smith did for the “Dawgs. He won’t have to play right away early at UGA and that could set the table for an ALL-SEC career.”

What you need to know about Georgia football edge rusher Sam M’Pemba

Georgia got some much-needed good news on Dec. 4 when M’Pemba committed to Georgia. The same day the Bulldogs learned they would be the No. 1 overall seed in this year’s College Football Playoff, it got a major piece for its future in M’Pemba.

The Bulldogs were able to beat out Tennessee and Miami to land M’Pemba, who is the latest prospect to make his way from IMG Academy to Athens. Others include Nolan Smith, Warren Brinson, Isaac Nauta, Daylen Everette and Xavian Sorey.

One of M’Pemba’s teammates at IMG Academy this year was fellow edge rusher Gabriel Harris Jr. The pair will be tasked with replacing Smith and Beal, who saw the most snaps for Georgia this year at outside linebacker.

Georgia is also in the running to land 5-star pass rusher Damon Wilson out of Venice, Fla. as well. Adding him along with M’Pemba and Harris would help re-tool Georgia’s outside

M’Pemba is still new to the game of football, as he did not begin playing until he was in the seventh grade. As recently as his junior year at IMG Academy he was playing tight end. He will be tasked with further developing as an outside linebacker at Georgia.