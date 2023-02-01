Dawgnation Logo

Georgia tight end target Walker Lyons commits to USC

Walker Lyons-Georgia recruiting-UGA recruiting
4-star TE Walker Lyons is the nation's No. 5 prospect at his position for 2023. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
One of Georgia’s top targets entering National Signing Day has made a decision. But instead of joining Georgia’s tight end room, Walker Lyons will instead be heading to USC.

Lyons is the No. 5 tight end recruit in the country. He announced his decision on Twitter.

As it stands, Georgia has 25 signees in its 2023 signing class and sits No. 2 overall in the class rankings. Even landing Lyons and Robinson would not have been enough to bump Georgia up in the rankings ahead of Alabama.

