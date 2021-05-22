WATCH: Georgia WR commitment De’Nylon Morrissette breaks free for 99-yard TD
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about the latest play made by Georgia WR commitment De’Nylon Morrissette of North Cobb High School in Metro Atlanta.
The North Cobb senior rates as the nation’s No. 35 WR and No. 231 overall prospect for 2022 on the 247Sports Composite rankings. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound rising senior has scheduled an official to UGA for the first week of June.
There were other visits he had scheduled, but that is no longer the case.
“I’m done,” Morrissette told DawgNation. “I’m done. I’m not taking any more officials. I’m just taking Georgia.”
De’Nylon Morrissette: He’s impressed his new head coach so far
North Cobb coach Shane Queen already had a 7A contender this year prior to the addition of Morrissette. He has a very promising college prospect with SEC offers in 2023 QB Malachi Singleton.
Morrissette adds a tantalizing weapon to his offense, but the impact already goes a lot deeper than that.
“From the first day he walked on campus, you could tell his work ethic was impeccable,” Queen said. “It was unmatchable. Especially when you get move-ins. I think he’s the most selfless player I’ve ever had that is going to Division One [football] and he’s not worried about how many catches he is going to get.”
“He’s worried about making his teammates better every time he walks on the field.”
Queen sees him assimilating quickly into the program at Georgia.
“I think Georgia and coach [Kirby] Smart are getting the total package,” Queen said.
