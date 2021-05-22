WATCH: Georgia WR commitment De’Nylon Morrissette breaks free for 99-yard TD

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about the latest play made by Georgia WR commitment De’Nylon Morrissette of North Cobb High School in Metro Atlanta.

The North Cobb senior rates as the nation’s No. 35 WR and No. 231 overall prospect for 2022 on the 247Sports Composite rankings. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound rising senior has scheduled an official to UGA for the first week of June.

There were other visits he had scheduled, but that is no longer the case.

“I’m done,” Morrissette told DawgNation. “I’m done. I’m not taking any more officials. I’m just taking Georgia.”

Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation

De’Nylon Morrissette: He’s impressed his new head coach so far

North Cobb coach Shane Queen already had a 7A contender this year prior to the addition of Morrissette. He has a very promising college prospect with SEC offers in 2023 QB Malachi Singleton.