College Football Playoff drama building: Stubborn Rose Bowl, Tennessee fans on fire
ATHENS — Life at the top continued for Georgia football with the release of the penultimate CFP rankings.
Coach Kirby Smart had already said his focus would be squarely on the 4 p.m. game with LSU on Saturday, even while some speculated Michigan’s win over Ohio State could vault the Wolverines over the Bulldogs.
RELATED: ESPN expert makes case for Michigan to jump Georgia in rankings
It might still happen if the Bulldogs were to struggle with the Bayou Bengals in the SEC Championship Game and Michigan were to dominate Purdue.
Style points do matter to CFP Committees, and recency bias is very real.
So are attractive television matchups, and that’s why some aren’t convinced that if the top four teams win out —Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC — they would hold their current place.
Can the CFP resist a positively rosy pairing of Michigan and USC?
This, is amid the current landscape where the Rose Bowl must decide today — Wednesday — if it will conform to the same standards as other New Year’s Six bowls so an agreement to expand the CFP playoffs to 12 teams in 2024 can be reached.
If the so-called “Grandaddy of them all” does not, a new contract for expanded playoffs cannot begin until 2026 and the CFP could move forward without the Rose Bowl in the rotation.
The real sticking point is how it might affect the bowl lineup the top four teams win their respective championship games.
Ohio State, ranked No. 5, could be headed for the Orange Bowl rather than a return trip to the Rose Bowl, where it would be paired with the ACC championship.
The fact Alabama is ranked higher than Tennessee could send the Tide to the Sugar Bowl where it would likely face Kansas State, and shuffle the Vols to a less-attractive matchup against a G5 team in the Cotton Bowl.
There are plenty of moving pieces, to be sure, with a New Year’s Six bowl puzzle that promises to leave some uptight.