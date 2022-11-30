College Football Playoff drama building: Stubborn Rose Bowl, Tennessee fans on fire

ATHENS — Life at the top continued for Georgia football with the release of the penultimate CFP rankings. Coach Kirby Smart had already said his focus would be squarely on the 4 p.m. game with LSU on Saturday, even while some speculated Michigan’s win over Ohio State could vault the Wolverines over the Bulldogs. RELATED: ESPN expert makes case for Michigan to jump Georgia in rankings

It might still happen if the Bulldogs were to struggle with the Bayou Bengals in the SEC Championship Game and Michigan were to dominate Purdue. Style points do matter to CFP Committees, and recency bias is very real. So are attractive television matchups, and that’s why some aren’t convinced that if the top four teams win out —Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC — they would hold their current place.

Can the CFP resist a positively rosy pairing of Michigan and USC? This, is amid the current landscape where the Rose Bowl must decide today — Wednesday — if it will conform to the same standards as other New Year’s Six bowls so an agreement to expand the CFP playoffs to 12 teams in 2024 can be reached. If the so-called “Grandaddy of them all” does not, a new contract for expanded playoffs cannot begin until 2026 and the CFP could move forward without the Rose Bowl in the rotation.