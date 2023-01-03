ESPN reporter shares Kirby Smart injury update on Georgia tight end Darnell Washington

ATLANTA — Georgia tight end Darnell Washington is questionable to play in the CFP Championship Game after suffering a lower-body injury, per an ESPN report. ESPN field reporter Marty Smith, who was covering the game at the field level, spoke with Coach Kirby Smart and shared specifics on Monday night. “Kirby Smart told me that TE Darnell Washington’s leg injury is not an ankle sprain,” Smith said on his Twitter account.

“Smart said the injury is a ‘soft tissue contusion and strain,’ (and) does not require surgery.” Smart said Smart told him the type of injury Washington suffered makes it more likely that he will play against TCU in the CFP title game at 7:30 p.m. next Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. RELATED: Georgia a record-favorite over TCU, looking back at all the post-BCS betting lines, results