Join DawgNation at Marlow’s Tavern Brookhaven as we preview the SEC Championship
Come on out to Marlow’s Tavern in Brookhaven on Wednesday, November 30th as DawgNation previews the SEC Championship vs. LSU Tigers. This is the next step as Georgia looks to #GO42N22.
Georgia heads back to the SEC Championship for the fifth time in the past six seasons, however the opponent this year is a bit unexpected. First-year head coach Brian Kelly has LSU returning to the SEC Championship for the first time since 2019 when Joe Burrow led the Tigers to a 37-10 victory over Georgia on their way to the National Championship.
Stetson Bennett leads Georgia back looking to revenge last years defeat at the hands of Alabama.
The DawgNation team, hosted by Brandon Adams will give their opinions on what Georgia needs to do to win the SEC Championship and lead them into the college football playoffs.
Come early to get a great dinner and ready for the action. Festivities will begin at 6 PM and include a live Q&A as well as a #GO42N22 broadcast on the DawgNation channels.
Details
Date: Wednesday, November 30th
Location: Marlow’s Tavern Brookhaven. 3575 Durden Dr. NE Suite 301, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Time: 6:00 PM
Questions: Email info@dawgnation.com
