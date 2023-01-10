Georgia breaks CFP record, leads TCU 38-7 at halftime

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Kirby Smart likes to say you’re either elite, or you’re not, and through the first half his Georgia football team certainly qualifies. The Bulldogs charged to a 38-7 halftime lead over TCU in the CFP Championship Game in SoFi Stadium. The 38 points represents a new CFP record for most points in a half, exceeding the 35 Alabama scored against Ohio State in 2020.

Georgia opened the scoring when Stetson Bennett kept on a read option, taking the ball up the middle into the TCU 3-3-5 offense, running untouched into the end zone at the 11:01 mark of the opening quarter. The Bulldogs made it 10-0 on Jack Podlesny’s 24-yard field goal with 6:51 left in the opening quarter. Chris Smith had set up the Georgia offense at the TCU 33 when he stripped the ball from Derius Davis, who was sprinting around end on a jet sweep. Javon Bullard was there to recover.

TCU cut the lead to 10-7 at the 4:45 mark of the first quarter when Max Duggan kept on a read option from the 2-yard line. The Horned Frogs score was set up when Javon Bullard and Kelee Ringo got crossed up in coverage, both covering an inside receiver, as Derius Davis went long on the outside and broke wide open, catching a 60-yard pass to the UGA 11. Georgia struck back quickly when Ladd McConkey broke wide open and caught a 37-yard TD pass to cap a four-play, 70-yard drive with 2:43 left in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ 17 first-quarter points were the most by any team in a CFP game. The Bulldogs went 92 yards on 11 plays on their next drive, Stetson Bennett scoring on a 6-yard keeper to make it 24-7 at the 8:30 mark. The deficit tied TCU’s second-largest of the season — the largest was 18 to Kansas State in those teams’ first meeting on Oct. 22 (28-10, 8:09 second quarter), and Frogs came back and won. TCU also trailed Oklahoma State by 17 in second quarter, 24-7, and came back and won. Georgia made it clear there would be no comeback this time, marching 66 yards on 11 plays to extend their lead to 31-7 with 1:19 left in the second quarter. It marked the first time the Horned Frogs failed to score in a second quarter this season. Georgia got the ball back when Jalen Carter pressured Duggan, and the TCU QB released the ball too early leading to a Bullard interception at the 22.