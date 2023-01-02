Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud praises Georgia football program: ‘Helluva team, great team’

ATLANTA — Georgia has seen some pretty great quarterbacks in recent years, especially in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Joe Burrow and Bryce Young are two recent Heisman winners who picked apart Georgia’s defense on their way to beating the Bulldogs. And while Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud couldn’t quite get the victory over Georgia, he earned plenty of respect from the Georgia team after his performance in the 42-41 classic. “CJ is a great quarterback,” linebacker Smael Mondon said. “He’s just a really good quarterback. He made a lot of good plays.”

Stroud finished the game with 348 passing yards and four touchdowns. He took a physical beating as Georgia sacked him 4.0 times but it’s a credit to Stroud and his mobility that the number wasn’t higher. Georgia had him in its grasp multiple times, only for the Ohio State quarterback to slither out and make another big play. The loss to Georgia was likely Stroud’s final game as the quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes, as his performance against Georgia illustrated why he’s a top NFL quarterback prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft cycle. Stroud in defeat also demonstrated his character and humility when discussing the Georgia team.