Controversial Javon Bullard-Marvin Harrison Jr. hit shows razor-thin margin in winning for Georgia football

ATLANTA — By this point, it’s becoming a bit. In big Georgia games, the opposing team’s star receiver suffers an injury that changes the course of the game. In 2021, it was Jameson Williams and John Metchie of Alabama picking up non-contact injuries that ended up being torn ACLs. On Saturday, it was Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr. suffering a concussion after a bone-rattling hit from Georgia safety Javon Bullard. “To say that losing Marv didn’t have an impact on the game, it absolutely did,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “What this guy did and the way he competed in the second half with all those things coming at him, I just can’t say enough. I’m so proud of the way he played.”

Georgia had no answers for Harrison on Saturday night, as he caught five passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns. He did all of that in three quarters and very nearly had a third touchdown that would’ve been a back-breaker for Georgia. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud lobbed a pass to the end zone for Harrison and the sophomore receiver found a way to separate himself from Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo. Like the giant peach in Atlanta as the clock ticked towards midnight, the ball slowly descended towards Harrison’s hands. But as the ball arrived, so did Bullard. He wallopped Harrison, sending him and the ball to the ground. A targeting flag was called on the hit but was picked up and waved off after review. Day was told that Harrison did not take a hit to the head on the play by the officials.