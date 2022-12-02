Kirby Smart, Brian Kelly recognize it’s good for college football when their teams play: ‘It doesn’t get better than this’

ATHENS — Kirby Smart agrees that when his team’s matchup with Brian Kelly’s teams, it’s usually good for college football. Of course, the two previous matchups between Kelly and Smart took place when the former was the head coach at Notre Dame. Georgia won both matchups as well, with the road win in 2017 propelling Georgia to the College Football Playoff that season. “Both hard-fought, physical football games in both cases. Got a lot of respect for Notre Dame’s program,” Smart said. “I thought it was great college ball to have Notre Dame and Georgia matched in those two games.”

When the two sides meet on Saturday, Kelly will be in charge of the LSU program. The Tigers went 9-3 in Kelly’s first season, with the Tigers picking up a big win over Alabama to help clinch the SEC West. While much has changed for both Kelly and Smart since the last time the two sides met back in 2019, Kelly has a good idea of what he and his team will be facing on Saturday. “It’s just really good college football. Look, it’s going to be a similar situation,” Kelly said. We’re going to play a physical football team that has the style of its head coach. They’re going to play great defense. They’re going to be physical on both sides of the ball.

That's the nature of a well-coached football team that's won a national championship and is competing for another. You know what you're going to get here." Both Kelly and Smart also spoke about the value these past matchups have created in recruiting. Many of Georgia's top players on the current team were at the Notre Dame game in Athens in 2019.