Georgia football-LSU live updates, injury news, score, analysis for 2022 SEC Championship Game

The No. 1 GEorgia football team takes on LSU in the 2022 SEC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 3. Below you can find information on the score, latest injury news as well as live updates for the game. Georgia enters the game with a 12-0 record, while LSU is 9-3 and coming off a loss to Texas A&M. Georgia football-LSU live updates, score, analysis for 2022 SEC Championship Game Pregame: Georgia players have made their way out onto the field for pregame warmups. Most notably, wide receiver AD Mitchell was going through drills with the team as Georgia hopes to get some contributions from the talented sophomore.

He has not played since the win over Auburn back on Oct. 8. “Same as recent weeks. He’s been in some practice weeks,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s going to be out there and rep. The hopes are he’s going to be able to contribute.” There are no travel restrictions with this game, meaning GEorgia is able to bring its entire roster to the game.