WATCH: Kendall Milton brings Georgia offensive line wings during win over TCU
LOS ANGELES — Any skill player knows you have to take care of your offensive line. Kendall Milton made sure to do that after the big boys up front cleared the way for his touchdown run.
With the game well in hand, Milton was videoed bringing a plate of wings from one of the luxury boxes at the field level of SoFi Stadium to several members of the Georgia offensive line.
The video went viral and perhaps best illustrates just how much of a mismatch Monday’s contest was.
Milton finished the game with 33 rushing yards on 10 carries. As a team, Georgia ran for 254 rushing yards behind a strong offensive line performance. Kenny McIntosh led the way with 50 rushing yards, while Stetson Bennett and Branson Robinson each had two rushing touchdowns.
Georgia also kept Bennett clean when he dropped back to pass, as he was not sacked on Monday night. On the season, Georgia gave up just 9.0 sacks. It’s the fewest ever for a team that played a 15-game season.