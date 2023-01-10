WATCH: Kendall Milton brings Georgia offensive line wings during win over TCU

LOS ANGELES — Any skill player knows you have to take care of your offensive line. Kendall Milton made sure to do that after the big boys up front cleared the way for his touchdown run.

With the game well in hand, Milton was videoed bringing a plate of wings from one of the luxury boxes at the field level of SoFi Stadium to several members of the Georgia offensive line.

The video went viral and perhaps best illustrates just how much of a mismatch Monday’s contest was.