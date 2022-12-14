Georgia football-Ohio State live updates, injury news, practice notes for College Football Playoff semifinal
The Georgia Bulldogs will take on the the Ohio State Buckeyes in a College Football Playoff semifinal. Below you can find live updates, injury news and practice notes for the College Football Playoff semifinal.
The Bulldogs and Buckeyes have only met once, doing so back in the 1993 Citrus Bowl. Both teams feature Heisman Trophy finalists in Stetson Bennett and CJ Stroud.
11 a.m., Dec. 14 update: Georgia coach Kirby Smart will speak with reporters to preview the Peach Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
With the award season almost at a close and finals done, the Bulldogs can move back into football mode as they begin preparing for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff.
The Buckeyes are coming off a 45-23 home loss to Michigan. But Ohio State won its previous 11 games all by double digits, making its case as a legitimate playoff team. The Buckeyes are lead by Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback CJ Stroud, along with elite wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
“Got a lot of respect for a lot of their players we recruited and tried to sign, and I’ve enjoyed watching them mature and play for him and become really good football players,” Smart said earlier in the month of the Buckeyes. “But it should be an electric matchup, electric atmosphere. What a great venue to play it in. It’s really what college football is all about, these kids having an opportunity to play in a game like this.”
As for Ohio State, the Buckeyes will be eager to prove they can hang with the Bulldogs after a deflating loss to the Michigan Wolverines. Georgia beat Michigan 34-11 last season, after the Wolverines beat Ohio State 42-27.
“I can just tell you that our team is very excited to be in this position, to be in the CFP,” Day said. “It’s been an emotional week here, but in our facility today, going to see our name pop up there, a lot of juice, a lot of energy. We’re looking for a great month of preparation and a great week down in Atlanta.”
Ohio State will be without two key contributors in TreVeyon Henderson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, as they are dealing with foot and hamstring injuries, respectively.
Georgia football injury report for College Football Playoff
- Andrew Paul (knee, out)
- CJ Washington (neck, out)
- Dan Jackson (foot, out)
- Earnest Greene (back, out)
- Drew Bobo (labrum, out)
- CJ Smith (ankle, out)
- Nolan Smith (Pec, out)
- Marvin Jones Jr. (ankle ,questionable)
- Warren McClendon (knee, questionable)
- Ladd McConkey (knee, questionable
- De’Nylon Morrissette (knee/hamstring, questionable)
- AD Mitchell (ankle, probable)
- Tate Ratledge (shoulder, probable)
Georgia football-Ohio State game time for College Football Playoff semifinal
The Georgia football-Ohio State game is set for an 8 p.m. ET start.
Georgia football-Ohio State TV channel for College Football Playoff semifinal
The Georgia football-Ohio State game will air on ESPN.
