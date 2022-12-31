Dawgnation Logo
(4) Ohio State
Sun, 1/1 on ESPN @1:00 AM ET
(1) Georgia
  • (19) Notre Dame
    45
    Final
    (20) South Carolina
    38
    Ohio
    30
    Final
    Wyoming
    27
    (6) Tennessee
    31
    Final
    (10) Clemson
    14
  • Iowa
    14
    2nd QTR
    7:40
    Kentucky
    0
    (5) Alabama
    14
    2nd QTR
    7:46
    (11) Kansas State
    10
    (3) TCU
    Sat, 12/31 on ESPN @9:00 ET
    (2) Michigan
    (24) Mississippi State
    Mon, 1/2 on ESPN2 @5:00 ET
    Illinois
  • (14) Tulane
    Mon, 1/2 on ESPN @6:00 ET
    (8) USC
    (16) LSU
    Mon, 1/2 on ABC @6:00 ET
    Purdue
    (9) Penn State
    Mon, 1/2 on ESPN @10:00 ET
    (7) Utah
    Syracuse
    20
    Final
    Minnesota
    28
  • Oklahoma
    32
    Final
    (13) Florida State
    35
    (21) Texas
    20
    Final
    (12) Washington
    27
    Maryland
    16
    Final
    (25) North Carolina State
    12
    Pittsburgh
    37
    Final
    (18) UCLA
    35
Georgia football-Ohio State-national media
Georgia's quarterback Stetson Bennett reacts as he answers during media day at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame ahead of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Ohio State Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

National media makes final predictions for Georgia-Ohio State College Football Playoff semifinal

@Kconnorriley
Posted

ATLANTA — At long last, game day is finally here for the Bulldogs as they will take on Ohio State later tonight in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

The Bulldogs will be in the same building they played their last game, a 50-30 win over the LSU Tigers. This will be the Bulldogs’ third game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as Georgia also beat Oregon 49-3 earlier this season.

Ohio State meanwhile is coming off a loss in its most recent game against Michigan. But the Buckeyes did win all 11 of their previous games by double digits.

Georgia is a slight favorite in the game, by the line has moved in Ohio State’s direction as Georgia is a 5.5-point favorite. The Bulldogs understand why they are expected to win the game and are not ducking those expectations.

“The expectations don’t change. We embrace that,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “The standards that are created are created through the players that play there, and we’ve had a really good leadership kind of over the last six, seven years, and they’ve created a standard for the younger players to emulate, and that’s going on now.”

Georgia-Ohio State will be the second College Football Playoff game of the day, as Michigan and TCU play in the Fiesta Bowl at 4 p.m. ET. Georgia and Ohio State will follow, closing things out at 8 p.m. ET. on ESPN.

