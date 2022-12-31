National media makes final predictions for Georgia-Ohio State College Football Playoff semifinal

ATLANTA — At long last, game day is finally here for the Bulldogs as they will take on Ohio State later tonight in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Related: Georgia football-Ohio State game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for College Football Playoff game (Dec. 31, 2022) The Bulldogs will be in the same building they played their last game, a 50-30 win over the LSU Tigers. This will be the Bulldogs’ third game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as Georgia also beat Oregon 49-3 earlier this season.

Ohio State meanwhile is coming off a loss in its most recent game against Michigan. But the Buckeyes did win all 11 of their previous games by double digits. Georgia is a slight favorite in the game, by the line has moved in Ohio State’s direction as Georgia is a 5.5-point favorite. The Bulldogs understand why they are expected to win the game and are not ducking those expectations. “The expectations don’t change. We embrace that,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “The standards that are created are created through the players that play there, and we’ve had a really good leadership kind of over the last six, seven years, and they’ve created a standard for the younger players to emulate, and that’s going on now.”