Heisman finalist or not, Stetson Bennett celebrates leading Georgia football to SEC championship

ATLANTA — This time last year, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett sat next to Kirby Smart and had to hear his head coach field questions about whether or not he should Bennett should be benched. After the 2022 SEC Championship Game, Smart was explaining to reporters why Bennett going to New York as a Heisman finalist. “Absolutely. I mean, I think it’s one of those things, this guy’s 23 of 29 in the second half, I mean, he didn’t get to do a whole lot in the second half, so I don’t know what he was in the first half,” Smart said. “He’s played really well. I had several people come up to me and say they thought he played the best game of his career tonight. He played really good.”

Bennett completed 23 of his 29 pass attempts for 279 yards. He threw a season-high four touchdowns — all in the first half — to four different receivers. The Georgia offense scored 50 points in its 50-30 win over LSU. Georgia is now 13-0, with Bennett conducting each victory. On the season, he’s now thrown for 20 touchdowns, ran for another seven all while leading what is clearly the best team in the country. A year ago, Bennett was picked twice in this game and had to watch Alabama celebrate an upset win in the SEC championship. On Saturday, Bennett finally got to celebrate after once again leading Georgia to a victory.