Stetson Bennett and his ‘weird little dead leg thing’ have full attention of Ohio State defense

ATLANTA — Stetson Bennett has made a number of defenders look foolish this season. Mainly it’s been with his arm, but when necessary, he’s shook defenders with his feet. He’s run for seven touchdowns this season, with ones against Auburn, Mississippi State and Tennessee being particularly highlight-worthy. At least one Ohio State defender is determined not to let that happen on Saturday.

Chambers and the Ohio State defense will be tested by Bennett and the Georgia offense, which is the best Ohio State will have seen in terms of yards per play this season. Georgia ranks seventh in the country in that metric and 11th in points per game at 39.2. The Bulldogs would likely be higher had the Bulldogs not built up such huge leads that didn’t require Bennett to throw a fourth quarter pass in six of the 13 Georgia wins this season. “I think we have to do our job and trust in each other,” Ohio State defensive end J.T. Tuiamalo said. “He has shown times he can be very elusive, and I think we have to stick to the game plan and trust one another and do our job.”