Georgia football-TCU live updates, score, analysis, injury news for 2023 National Championship Game
LOS ANGELES — Georgia football will take on TCU in the 2023 National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 9. Below you can find information on the score, injury news, live updates and more.
Georgia is 14-0 and coming off a 42-41 win over Ohio State. TCU bested Michigan 51-45 to get to Los Angeles.
Georgia football-TCU live updates score, analysis for 2023 National Championship Game
12:45 p.m. update: DawgNation has made it inside SoFi Stadium for today’s game between the Bulldogs and TCU. It is raining outside but with it being a domed stadium, the weather will not be a factor today.
The Bulldogs will be looking to win their second-straight national championship, something that has been done just four times since the end of World War 2. Alabama did it most recently in 2011 and 2012. Kirby Smart was the defensive coordinator for that team.
Georgia knows at this point in the season there is no ducking that possibility.
“If we are able to capture our second National Championship, I think it would mean a lot for this program, especially for the guys that are leaders this year,” center Sedrick Van Pran said. “Last year we were a part of something and played our part. But for this year to be a part of helping lead the team, I think it would be very, very special being able to do something that’s never been done in our school history.
With a win over TCU, Georgia can tie the school record for consecutive wins with 17. That mark was previously set from 1945 through 1947.
Standing in Georgia’s way will be a motivated TCU team. The Horned Frogs have been labeled as underdogs all season, and find themselves in that role once again on Monday night. TCU is a 13-point underdog against Georgia.
But while oddsmakers may be overlooking the Horned Frogs, Georgia is not taking them lightly.
“The truth is that TCU is here for a reason,” Van Pran said. “They’re one of the best teams in college football, and I think that’s why they’re in this game. I know everyone wants to act like they’re this myth or this Cinderella story, but the truth of the matter is that they’re one of the best teams in college football. So they’re there for a reason. So we’re taking it like that.”
As for the injury front, Georgia is expected to have Warren McClendon, Darnell Washington and Chaz Chambliss available and ready to play. How much they play is still up in the air but Georgia is expected to be close to full health.
TCU’s running back Kendre Miller is not expected to be a factor in the game according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Miller picked up a knee injury in the win over Michigan.
Georgia football injury report for 2023 National Championship game
- Andrew Paul (knee, out)
- CJ Washington (neck, out)
- Dan Jackson (foot, out)
- Earnest Greene (back, out)
- Drew Bobo (labrum, out)
- CJ Smith (ankle, out)
- Nolan Smith (Pec, out)
- Chaz Chambliss (knee, questionable)
- Darnell Washington (ankle, questionable
- Warren McClendon (knee, questionable)
- De’Nylon Morrissette (knee/hamstring, questionable)
- Ladd McConkey (knee, probable)
- Marvin Jones Jr. (ankle, probable)
Georgia football-TCU game time for 2023 National Championship game
The Georgia football-TCU game will start at 7:45 p.m. ET, 4:45 PT.
Georgia football-TCU TV channel for 2023 National Championship Game
The Georgia football-TCU game will be broadcast on ESPN. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath are calling the game.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Kirby Smart: Don’t call it a repeat, 2022 Georgia ‘very different’ championship game team
- Cover 4 on Georgia football: How can TCU pull off an upset tonight in the national championship?
- Jamon Dumas-Johnson keys Georgia defense against TCU, ‘better than Nakobe Dean’
- Georgia football quarterbacks share what separates Stetson Bennett: ‘He always comes through’
- WATCH: Third-year back-up QB Carson Beck prepared if needed, ready for what’s next
- Cover 4 on Georgia football: How many more national championship game weeks like this are on the way?
- Georgia football-TCU game time, TV channel, watch online, odds for 2023 National Championship Game (Jan. 9, 2023)
- Georgia building 2023′s preseason No. 1-ranked team while preparing for Monday CFP title game