Georgia football-TCU live updates, score, analysis, injury news for 2023 National Championship Game

LOS ANGELES — Georgia football will take on TCU in the 2023 National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 9. Below you can find information on the score, injury news, live updates and more. Georgia is 14-0 and coming off a 42-41 win over Ohio State. TCU bested Michigan 51-45 to get to Los Angeles. Georgia football-TCU live updates score, analysis for 2023 National Championship Game 12:45 p.m. update: DawgNation has made it inside SoFi Stadium for today’s game between the Bulldogs and TCU. It is raining outside but with it being a domed stadium, the weather will not be a factor today.

The Bulldogs will be looking to win their second-straight national championship, something that has been done just four times since the end of World War 2. Alabama did it most recently in 2011 and 2012. Kirby Smart was the defensive coordinator for that team. Georgia knows at this point in the season there is no ducking that possibility. “If we are able to capture our second National Championship, I think it would mean a lot for this program, especially for the guys that are leaders this year,” center Sedrick Van Pran said. “Last year we were a part of something and played our part. But for this year to be a part of helping lead the team, I think it would be very, very special being able to do something that’s never been done in our school history.