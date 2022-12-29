Ohio State: Georgia offense does look a lot like Michigan, from quarterback on down

ATLANTA — Ohio State defenders didn’t want to say it publicly, but off to the side, in smaller more personable interview sessions, they relented. Yes, this Georgia offense does look and operate a lot like Michigan’s, adding more suspense to the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal showdown at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The heavy usage of two-tight end sets, the mobile, efficiency at the quarterback position and the stubborn desire to establish the run.

“I’d say very similar, they are a good O-line with good running backs,” Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg confided, “and a quarterback that’s good and can throw the ball, too, (so) I’d say very similar.” Some Michigan fans chirped QB J.J. McCarthy deserved a Heisman Trophy invite as much a Stetson Bennett — both quarterbacks are undefeated this season. McCarthy had a 20 TD passes and 3 Interceptions for a 155.41 QB Rating, while Bennett had 20 TD passes and 6 interceptions for 154.61 QB Rating.

Michigan averages 243 yards per game rushing and has 38 rushing TDs, Georgia averages 207 yards per game rushing and has 37 rushing TDs. UGA has passed for more yardage — 284.9 yards per game to UM’s 210.5 yards per game — but Kirby Smart has said much of that is window dressing, in the sense that they are short, high-percentage passes that the Bulldogs’ offense staff actually considers more like run plays. The bottom line is the Buckeyes know they will be facing a very physical and efficient unit, and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles shared just how challenging that will be. “It’s a lot different than a true spread system, because you get attacked physically at the line of scrimmage and you get baited into fighting back, and that’s where the play-action comes in,” Knowles said on Wednesday, asked about the challenges this version of Todd Monken’s offense presents. “You have to be fundamentally sound, it’s important, because you need to be strong on your edges, because they will attack you there,” he said. “And you have to have your eyes in the right places. You have to defend everything all the time, and you need to have enough changeups to keep them off-balance and guessing.”

Knowles is known for being aggressive, to the point UGA running back Kenny McIntosh shared that the Bulldogs know to keep their head on a swivel for safety and cornerback blitzes. Knowles doesn’t mind gambling — Todd Monken called him “fearless,” — but only to an extent. “Not too many (changeups), because the more you put yourself in various positions you have various people doing various jobs,” Knowles said, “and that’s where it can get tricky.” So exactly what did Missouri and Kentucky do to keep this Georgia offense under wraps, for the most part? “They were extremely sound, in the right places, didn’t take themselves out of position much,” Knowles said. “You are looking for those cases of guys running free… You’ve watched them, their tight ends are real good, and yet a lot of times they are running wide open. How does happen? So that’s what you have to look at.” Monken, most agree a modern-day offensive genius, makes it hard for defenses to draw a bead.