Georgia captain Warren McClendon starting streak could be snapped, Ladd McConkey looks healthy

ATLANTA — Georgia sophomore Amarius Mims was taking snaps with the first-team at right tackle in pregame warmups, an indicator incumbent Warren McClendon might see his starting streak snapped. McClendon, a redshirt junior, suffered what Kirby Smart was a sprained knee in the Bulldogs’ 50-30 win over LSU and has been questionable to play in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal against Ohio State on Saturday. RELATED: Georgia X-factors for Ohio State includes player coming off injury

McClendon has started 37 consecutive games — the longest streak on the team. McClendon is dressed out and took reps with the second team, apparently available to play but perhaps not at 100 percent after missing an undetermined amount of work leading up to the game. The Georgia players with the longest starting streaks entering Saturday night’s acction: • RT Warren McClendon, 37

• OC Sedrick Van Pran, 28 • CB Kelee Ringo, 25 • QB Stetson Bennett, 23

The Georgia radio network reported that Ladd McConkey looked 100 percent running routes in the pregame. McConkey, like McClendon, had an uncertain status leading up to the game after suffering a knee injury against LSU. McConkey has been the second most productive offensive skill position player this season:

ATLANTA — Kirby Smart is not one to mince words, so the fact he opened the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal press conference talking about running the football is probably not happenstance. "You look across the board," Smart said, "teams that run the ball well, tend to win these games." Smart's penchant for turning to the run game is no secret, even if Georgia was forced to modify the plan the first half of the season because of a shortage of scholarship running backs.